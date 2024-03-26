England vs Belgium: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between England and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will take on Belgium in an international friendly fixture at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

This is a contest between two teams who have topped the group stage in the Euro qualifiers. England and Belgium both topped their respective groups, picking up 20 points from their matches and remaining unbeaten. It will be an interesting 90 minutes to test their mettle ahead of the Euros finals.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

England vs Belgium kick-off time

Date: March 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 3.45 pm ET Venue: Wembley

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch England vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on XiV+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

England team news

Kyle Walker was forced off the pitch due to a suspected hamstring issue during the last match and, as a result, has exited the squad along with Harry Maguire and Sam Johnstone, who have both picked up injuries as well.

The manager of the Three Lions has confirmed that team captain Harry Kane will not participate in the upcoming match against Belgium due to an ankle injury.

England predicted XI: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Branthwaite, Gomez; Mainoo, Rice; Bowen, Bellingham, Rashford; Toney.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite, Ben Chilwell, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa, John Stones Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Declan Rice Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins

Belgium team news

Belgium had to manage without their top scorer, Lukaku, in their recent draw against Ireland because of a groin injury. However, he is expected to be ready for the clash with the Three Lions.

Unlike Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne is expected to miss the game due to an injury.

Belgium predicted XI: Kaminski; Meunier, Faes, Theate, Deman; Tielemans, Onana, Vermeeren; Bakayoko, Lukaku, Doku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnaud Bodart, Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski, Matz Sels Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne, Koni De Winter, Zeno Debast, Wout Faes, Thomas Meunier, Arthur Theate. Midfielders: Olivier Deman, Dodi Lukebakio, Orel Mangala, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans, Arthur Vermeeren, Aster Vranckx, Jeremy Doku. Forwards: Johan Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi, Charles De Ketelaere, Romelu Lukaku, Loïs Openda, Leandro Trossard.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/11/20 Belgium 2 - 0 England Nations League 11/10/20 England 2 - 1 Belgium Nations League 14/07/18 Belgium 2 - 0 England World Cup 28/06/18 England 0 - 1 Belgium World Cup 02/06/12 England 1 - 0 Belgium Friendly

