England vs Australia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly between England and Australia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will take on Australia in a friendly fixture at the Wembley Stadium on Friday.

The Three Lions are unbeaten since their World Cup exit in December and have won all but one of their last six matches. They will use this friendly to get minutes under their belt before resuming their qualifying campaign for the Euros. They are top of their group and will be confident of further progress.

Australia's form has been at the opposite end of the spectrum. Since their World Cup exit, they have played four friendly matches and have only managed to win one of those. They have two games to prepare before their Asian World Cup qualifying campaign begins next month.

England vs Australia kick-off time

Date: October 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm EDT Venue: Wembley Stadium

How to watch England vs Australia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on fuboTV and Fox Soccer Plus in the United States. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

Head coach Graham Arnold has had to make a change to the squad due to a foot injury to Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree. Aiden O'Neill from Standard Liege has been called up to replace him.

Bailey Wright, Jamie MacLaren, and Mathew Leckie won't be available to play for the Socceroos this month.

Australia possible XI: Ryan; Strain, Souttar, Burgess, Behich; Baccus, Luongo; Boyle, Luongo, Mabil; Duke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Redmayne, Ryan Defenders: Behich, Burgess, Circati, Degenek, Souttar, Strain Midfielders: Baccus, Bos, Irvine, Luongo, Metcalfe, O'Neill Forwards: Borrello, Boyle, Duke, Goodwin, Mabil, Miller, Rowles, Silvera

England team news

Jarrod Bowen is poised to make an appearance for England when they face Australia on Friday, and it's also anticipated that winger Jack Grealish will be in the starting lineup.

On Thursday, all 25 players in Southgate's squad participated in the training sessions. Unfortunately, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka and Callum Wilson will be absent from Gareth Southgate's squad due to injury concerns.

England possible XI: Johnstone; Trippier, Guehi, Dunk, Colwill; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson; Bowen, Watkins, Grealish.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders: Colwill, Dunk, Guehi, Maguire, Stones, Tomori, Trippier, Walker Midfielders: Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Gallagher, Henderson, Phillips, Rice Forwards: Bowen, Foden, Grealish, Kane, Maddison, Nketiah, Rashford, Saka, Watkins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2016 England 2 - 1 Australia Friendly February 2003 England 1 - 3 Australia Friendly June 1991 Australia 0 - 1 England Friendly

