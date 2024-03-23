England vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between England and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wembley will stage the high-profile international friendly between England and Brazil on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate's men are preparing for the Euro 2024 later this year, while the game marks the start of Dorival Junior's reign as Selecao head coach.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Brazil kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Venue: Wembley Stadium

The international friendly match between England and Brazil will be played at the iconic Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm ET on Saturday, March 23, in the United States (US).

How to watch England vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly match between England and Brazil is available to watch and stream online live through FOX, Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

England team news

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo could make his England seniors debut before appearing for the Three Lions U21 side. The trio of Jarrad Branthwaite, Anthony Gordon and Ezri Konsa are also eyeing their international debuts.

Southgate will be without the likes of Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Jack Grealish, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips and Ben White.

Ollie Watkins will be in line for a start in attack after Harry Kane missed training on Friday, with Jordan Henderson also a major doubt, while Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka dropped out of the squad due to injury.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Gomez; Foden, Rice, Bellingham; Bowen, Watkins, Rashford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Johnston, Ramsdale Defenders: Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell, Gomez, Dunk, Konsa, Branthwaite Midfielders: Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Gallagher, Maddison, Mainoo Forwards: Kane, Rashford, Foden, Watkins, Bowen, Palmer, Toney, Gordon

Brazil team news

New Brazil boss Dorival Junior will not be able to avail the services of Alisson Becker, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ederson, Marquinhos and Casemiro on account of injuries.

Without Alisson, one of Bento, Leo Jardim and Rafael will make their first-team Brazil debut against England.

Wolves and Sao Paulo midfielders Joao Gomes and Pablo Maia respectively, apart from Porto and Girona wingers Galeno and Savio respectively are also raring for their first cap.

Brazil possible XI: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Jardim, Rafael Defenders: Danilo, Bremer, Lucas, Couto, Bruno, Murilo, Wendell Midfielders: Paqueta, Guimaraes, Luiz, Andre, Pereira, Gomes, Maia Forwards: Richarlison, Vinicius Jr, Martinelli, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Endrick, Pepe, Savio

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between England and Brazil across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 14, 2017 England 0-0 Brazil International friendly June 2, 2013 Brazil 2-2 England International friendly February 6, 2013 England 2-1 Brazil International friendly November 13, 2009 Brazil 1-0 England International friendly June 1, 2007 England 1-1 Brazil International friendly

