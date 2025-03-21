How to watch today's England vs Albania World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between England and Albania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will begin their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign with a game against Albania at Wembley on Friday.

It will be Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge as Three Lions boss, with Serbia, Latvia and Andorra making up for the rest of the competitors in Group K.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England vs Albania online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between England and Albania will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

England vs Albania kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between England and Albania will be played at the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET on Friday, March 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

England team news

Tuchel has recalled the likes of Jordan Henderson and Dan Burn in his first England squad, while Morgan Gibbs-White was included as Cole Palmer's replacement after the latter had to pull out due to an injury.

With 74-cap Jordan Pickford in goal, Harry Kane is set to continue as captain.

Albania team news

Head coach Sylvinho will be without Lazio defender Elseid Hysaj on account of a knock, other than Al-Ittihad's Mario Mitaj who recently went under the knife for a groin injury.

Atalanta defender Berat Djimsiti will lead the side as captain, while Armando Broja and Rey Manaj are in contention to feature in attack.

