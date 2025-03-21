+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Wembley
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's England vs Albania World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between England and Albania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will begin their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign with a game against Albania at Wembley on Friday.

It will be Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge as Three Lions boss, with Serbia, Latvia and Andorra making up for the rest of the competitors in Group K.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England vs Albania online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between England and Albania will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

England vs Albania kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. K
Wembley

The World Cup Qualification match between England and Albania will be played at the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET on Friday, March 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

England vs Albania Probable lineups

EnglandHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestALB
1
J. Pickford
15
L. Colwill
2
K. Walker
6
M. Guehi
49
M. Lewis-Skelly
14
J. Henderson
4
D. Rice
10
P. Foden
8
J. Bellingham
11
M. Rashford
9
H. Kane
1
T. Strakosha
6
B. Djimsiti
3
N. Aliji
18
A. Ismajli
2
I. Balliu
10
N. Bajrami
20
Y. Ramadani
8
K. Asllani
7
R. Manaj
9
J. Asani
17
E. Muci

4-3-3

ALBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Tuchel

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sylvinho

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

England team news

Tuchel has recalled the likes of Jordan Henderson and Dan Burn in his first England squad, while Morgan Gibbs-White was included as Cole Palmer's replacement after the latter had to pull out due to an injury.

With 74-cap Jordan Pickford in goal, Harry Kane is set to continue as captain.

Albania team news

Head coach Sylvinho will be without Lazio defender Elseid Hysaj on account of a knock, other than Al-Ittihad's Mario Mitaj who recently went under the knife for a groin injury.

Atalanta defender Berat Djimsiti will lead the side as captain, while Armando Broja and Rey Manaj are in contention to feature in attack.

Form

ENG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ALB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

ENG

Last 4 matches

ALB

4

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

12

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/4
Both teams scored
1/4

Standings

Useful links

