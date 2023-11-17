England U17 vs Brazil U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup game today

England will take on Brazil in the FIFA U17 World Cup group fixture at the Jakarta International Stadium on Friday. England have won their first two games in Group C and will look to wrap up the group stage with a 100 per cent record. Brazil are in a fight for second place alongside Iran as they both have three points each.
Brazil will treat this as a must-win clash. They will have hope as the top two teams of each group and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the round of 16. England beat New Caledonia and Iran whereas Brazil lost to Iran and beat New Caledonia in their first two fixtures.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
England vs Brazil kick-off time
|Date:
|November 17, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7 am EDT
|Venue:
|Jakarta International Stadium
The game between England and Brazil will be played at the Jakarta International Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 7 pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch England vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, FS2 and UNIVERSO in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
England team news
Eight different scorers were on the scoresheet for England in their big 10-0 win over Caledonia.
Manchester City forward Justin Oke Oboavwoduo bagged a brace in their opening game and Reiss Denny has scored one goal each in the first two games. Boss Ryan Garry could rotate his lineup with his team having won the first two games.
England U17 predicted lineup: Setford; Acheampong, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Meghoma; Russell-Denny, Lewis-Skelly, Amo-Ameyaw; Dibling, Oboavwoduo, Ndala.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Setford, Curd, Herrick
|Defenders:
|Acheampong, Meghoma, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Murray-Campbell, Johnson
|Midfielders:
|McAllister, Golding, Amo-Ameyaw, Russell-Denny, Lewis-Skelly, Rigg
|Forwards:
|Dibling, Oboavwoduo, Ndala, Stevens, Warhurst, Nwaneri
Brazil team news
Seventeen-year-old Luighi scored for Brazil in their 9-0 win over New Caledonia. Kaua Elias managed to grab a hat-trick in the game as well.
There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp. As this is a must-win clash for Brazil, fans can expect to see their strongest lineup take the field.
Brazil predicted XI: Matheus Correa; Pedro Lima; Vitor Nunes, Joao Cunha, Escerdinha; Sidney, Dudu; Estevoo, Luighi Hanri, Rayan; Kaua Elias.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Correa, Pedro Cobra, Gabriel
|Defenders:
|Pedro Lima, Vitor Gabriel, Esquerdinha, Souza, Da Mata, Joao Souza, Vitor Reis
|Midfielders:
|Camilo, Dudu, Figueirodo, Lorran, Luiz Gustavo
|Forwards:
|Estevao, Kaua Elias, Luighi, Pedrinho, Rayan, Riquelme
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 02, 2017
|England U17 1 - 2 Brazil U17
|Friendly
|October 25, 2017
|Brazil U17 1 - 3 England U17
|U17 World Cup
|October 21, 2015
|England U17 0 - 1 Brazil U17
|U17 World Cup
|August 24, 2007
|England U17 2 - 1 Brazil U17
|U17 World Cup