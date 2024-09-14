How to watch today's Empoli vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news

Juventus and Empoli will look to keep their unbeaten statuses in Serie A intact when they square off at Stadio Carlo Castellani on Saturday.

Yet to concede a goal this season, the Old Lady has picked up a couple of wins and a draw with new boss Thiago Motta in charge, after the goalless draw against Roma last weekend.

Empoli come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Bologna last time out.

How to watch Empoli vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Empoli and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Empoli vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am PT / 12 pm ET Venue: Stadio Carlo Castellani

The Serie A match between Empoli and Juventus will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, September 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Empoli team news

Head coach Roberto D'Aversa will be serving a touchline ban.

The hosts will be without Samuele Perisan, Szymon Zurkowski and Tyronne Ebuehi through injuries, while Giuseppe Pezzella and Jacopo Fazzini are would need once-overs ahead of kick-off.

New signing Mattia De Sciglio can be handed his debut against his former employers at the back, while the AC Milan-owned Lorenzo Colombo could start ahead of Emmanuel Gyasi in attack.

Empoli possible XI: Vasquez; De Sciglio, Ismajli, Viti; Gyasi, Henderson, Grassi, Pezzella; Solbakken, Esposito; Colombo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Seghetti, Vasquez, Brancolini Defenders: Goglichidze, Pezzella, Sambia, Cacace, Sazonov, Viti, De Sciglio, Ismajli, Marianucci Midfielders: Grassi, Henderson, Anjorin, Fazzini, Belardinelli, Haas, Maleh Forwards: Pellegri, Gyasi, Solbakken, Ekong, Colombo, Esposito

Juventus team news

Both Khephren Thuram and Timothy Weah are in line to mark their comeback from injuries, while Nico Gonzalez pushes for his full debut.

Teun Koopmeiners will eye his club debut, but fellow summer signing Sergio Conceicao will have to wait it out due to a muscle injury.

Although Samuel Mbangula can expect some action in the final third, Dusan Vlahovic will start from the onset.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Bremer, Cabal; Locatelli, Fagioli; Cambiaso, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi Midfielders: Locatelli, Koopmeiners, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz Forwards: Vlahovic, Yildiz, Gonzalez, Milik, Weah, Mbangula

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Empoli and Juventus across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 27, 2024 Juventus 1-1 Empoli Serie A September 3, 2023 Empoli 0-2 Juventus Serie A May 22, 2023 Empoli 4-1 Juventus Serie A October 21, 2022 Juventus 4-0 Empoli Serie A February 26, 2022 Empoli 2-3 Juventus Serie A

