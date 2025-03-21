How to watch today's Ecuador vs Venezuela World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Ecuador and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ecuador and Venezuela are headed in opposition directions in the World Cup qualification CONMEBOL standings table when the two sides face off at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado on Friday.

While top-six contenders in La Tri are coming off back-to-back wins against Bolivia and Colombia amid a five-game unbeaten run, Venezuela dipped to eighth after the 4-2 loss to Chile extended their winless run to seven games in the qualifiers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ecuador vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Ecuador and Venezuela will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Ecuador vs Venezuela kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Ecuador and Venezuela will be played at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado (La Casa Blanca) in Quito, Ecuador.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Friday, March 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ecuador team news

Head coach Sebastian Beccacece will not be able to call upon the services of Jhoanner Chavez, Angelo Preciado, Alan Minda and Leonardo Campana due to injuries, while Piero Hincapie is suspended seeing red in the 1-0 win against Colombia last time out.

Just five appearances short of a century, 44-goal Enner Valencia will continue as captain.

Venezuela team news

Yordan Osorio and Miguel Navarro have both been ruled out on account of their respective injuries, while Wilker Angel and Jon Aramburu will serve one-match bans of their own after picking up milestone bookings in Venezuela's qualification run.

The nation's all-time leading goalscorer Solomon Rondon, with 45 strikes to his name, should spearhead the attack for the visitors.

