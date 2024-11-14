How to watch today's Ecuador vs Bolivia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Ecuador and Bolivia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolivia make the trip to Guayaquil for a World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) tie against Ecuador on Thursday.

While the hosts aim to make it to the final tournament on back-to-back occasions, La Verde have not recorded a World Cup appearance since 1994.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Ecuador and Bolivia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Ecuador vs Bolivia kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET Venue: Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha

The World Cup Qualification match between Ecuador and Bolivia will be played at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Thursday, November 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ecuador team news

Midfielder Oscar Zambrano is suspended for a doping offense, while La Tri head coach has left out Keny Arroyo from his squad.

Meanwhile, Alan Franco is likely to keep his place in the XI after recovering from injury in time for the November games. Alan Minda will face competition from Kendry Paez for a start on the left flank.

Ecuador possible XI: Galindez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Franco, Caicedo, Estupinan; Plata, Valencia, Paez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Galinder, M. Ramirez, Valle Defenders: Preciado, Estupinan, Torres, Hincapie, C. Ramirez, Arreaga, Pacho, Ordonez, Chavez Midfielders: Gruezo, Mena, Caicedo, Franco, Sarmiento, Paez, Yeboah, Minda, Vite, Mercado Forwards: Valencia, Plata, Rodriguez, Campana

Bolivia team news

Bolivia head coach Oscar Villegas has named as many as six uncapped players in his squad for this month's World Cup qualification games, besides the four with just a cap each to their name.

Villegas will mainly be sweating on the availability of Miguelito, who has been sidelined with injury in the recent past, but Carmelo Algaranaz should continue to lead the line of attack.

Bolivia possible XI: Viscarra; Medina, Haquin, Suarez, Sagredo; Robson Matheus, Villamil, R. Vaca; Miguelito, Algaranaz, Chura.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Torres, Viscarra, Banegas Defenders: Sagredo, Medina, Haquin, Fernandez, Suarez, Rocha, Paz, Alvarez, Barboza, Morales, Torrez Midfielders: R. Vaca, Vilamil, Miguelito, Cespedes, Cuellar, Chura, Robson Matheus, Terrazas, Camacho, E. Vaca, Sejas Forwards: Algaranaz, Chavez, Monteiro, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Ecuador and Bolivia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 12, 2024 Ecuador 3-1 Bolivia International Friendly October 12, 2023 Bolivia 1-2 Ecuador World Cup Qualifiers June 17, 2023 Ecuador 1-0 Bolivia International Friendly October 7, 2021 Ecuador 3-0 Bolivia World Cup Qualifiers March 29, 2021 Ecuador 2-1 Bolivia International Friendly

