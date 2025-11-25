This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Western Michigan v IowaGetty Images Sport
Sattyik Sarkar

How to watch today's Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan Game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Michigan will erupt this Tuesday when the Eastern Michigan Eagles take on the Western Michigan Broncos at the Rynearson Stadium. 

The two contingents have a starking contrast between themselves. While the Eagles have only secured four victories in their 11 games, the Broncos sit atop the MAC table with seven wins. However, what's positive is that both teams are in a good run of form as they enter this game. 

On one hand, the Eagles triumphed over Bowling Green (27-21) and Ball State (24-9) in their last two matches. On the contrary, the Broncos are on a three-man winning streak, defeating Central Michigan (24-21), Ohio (17-13) and Northern Illinois (35-19). Hence, both teams will be pumped up to claim the bragging rights for this game. While both sets have a few injury concerns, their respective think-tanks will motivate them to smash through any obstacle that comes in their way to victory.

Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan: Date & kick-off time

The Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan game will be played on November 25 at the Rynearson Stadium.

DateNovember 25, 2025
Kick-off Time07:30 PM ET / 04:30 PM PT
VenueRynearson Stadium
LocationYpsilanti, Michigan

How to watch Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan on TV & stream live online

  • TV Channel: ESPN 2
  • Streaming Service: FuboTV

