How to watch today's Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Michigan will erupt this Tuesday when the Eastern Michigan Eagles take on the Western Michigan Broncos at the Rynearson Stadium.

The two contingents have a starking contrast between themselves. While the Eagles have only secured four victories in their 11 games, the Broncos sit atop the MAC table with seven wins. However, what's positive is that both teams are in a good run of form as they enter this game.

On one hand, the Eagles triumphed over Bowling Green (27-21) and Ball State (24-9) in their last two matches. On the contrary, the Broncos are on a three-man winning streak, defeating Central Michigan (24-21), Ohio (17-13) and Northern Illinois (35-19). Hence, both teams will be pumped up to claim the bragging rights for this game. While both sets have a few injury concerns, their respective think-tanks will motivate them to smash through any obstacle that comes in their way to victory.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan: Date & kick-off time

The Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan game will be played on November 25 at the Rynearson Stadium.

Date November 25, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:30 PM ET / 04:30 PM PT Venue Rynearson Stadium Location Ypsilanti, Michigan

How to watch Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN 2

: ESPN 2 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend NordVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025. You can also try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.