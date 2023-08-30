This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
MLS
PayPal Park
How to watch the MLS match between Earthquakes and Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming into the game on the back of a handsome victory, LA Galaxy will hope to have begun their renaissance in the 2023 MLS when they take on San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday.

Entering the tie with contrasting results in the previous matchday, Luchi Gonzalez's side last suffered a 3-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City while Galaxy registered a 3-0 victory over Chicago Fire.

However, the visitors are 10 points off the Quakes on the Western Conference standings table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date:August 30, 2023
Kick-off time:10:30pm ET
Venue:PayPal Park

The MLS match between San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy will be played at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10:30pm ET on August 30 in the United States (US).

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel, while the live updates can be followed on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

A troublesome knee is keeping Brazilian defender Nathan from making his first appearance in 2023, with compatriot Judson not available for selection due to a muscle problem.

Jeremy Ebobisse is set to lead the line of attack again as San Jose look to avoid going another game without scoring a goal.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Daniel; Trauco, Beason, Rodrigues, Akapo; Gruezo, Yueill; Cowell, Monteiro, Espinoza; Ebobisse

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Daniel, Marcinkowski, Ochoa
Defenders:Rodrigues, Beason, Mensah, Munie, Trauco, Marie, Thompson, Akapo
Midfielders:Gruezo, Baldisimo, Yueill, Monteiro, Tsakiris, Skahan, Cilley, Espinoza
Forwards:Ebobisse, Akinola, Hoppe, Bouda, Cowell, Kikanovic, Richmond

LA Galaxy team news

Knee injury victim Martin Caceres continues on the sidelines, while Chicharito is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL.

Midfielder Gaston Brugman is also sidelined with a torn meniscus, while Chris Mavinga would be available for selection after serving his ban.

Meanwhile, Galaxy boss Greg Vanney may hand Billy Sharp with a start after the English forward scored off the bench the last time out.

LA Galaxy possible XI: Bond; Calegari, Zavaleta, Yoshida, Edwards; Cerrillo, Rosell; Costa, Puig, Boyd; Sharp

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bond, Micovic, Klinsmann, Cervantes, Jillson
Defenders:Coulibaly, Yoshida, Mavinga, Alfaro, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude, Calegari, Leerdam, Cuevas
Midfielders:Cerrillo, Rosell, Puig, Delgado, Saldana, Aguirre, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Fagundez, Boyd, Perez, Costa
Forwards:Sharp, Judd, Bibout, Barrios, Edwards, Joveljic, Vivi

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Jul 1, 2023San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 LA GalaxyMLS
May 14, 2023LA Galaxy 2-1 San Jose EarthquakesMLS
Sep 24, 2022San Jose Earthquakes 2-3 LA GalaxyMLS
Jul 13, 2022LA Galaxy 2-3 San Jose EarthquakesMLS
Aug 20, 2021LA Galaxy 1-2 San Jose EarthquakesMLS

