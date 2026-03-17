EA FC 27: Everything we know, release date, rumours & more

EA FC 27 is the next instalment in EA’s flagship football videogame franchise, and anticipation is already building across the community. With new features, a global release date confirmed, and whispers of a potential open-world mode, here’s everything we know about EA FC 27 so far.

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EA FC 27 release date and platforms

EA FC 27 is expected to launch worldwide on 25 September 2026 across all major gaming platforms. This includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games), and Amazon Luna.

Pre-orders for FC 27 are expected to open several months ahead of launch, with early access typically available for Ultimate and special editions. Players who commit early often receive bonus in-game content such as FC Points, exclusive items, and other progression perks.

What’s new in EA FC 27

EA hasn’t revealed all the details yet, but a combination of confirmed info and credible rumours paints a picture of what to expect from FC 27:

Open-World Mode – “FC The Grounds”

Perhaps the most talked-about addition is a potential open-world style mode, reportedly trademarked by EA as “FC The Grounds” - an explorable hub where players can walk around, interact socially, and access matches and mini-games.

This mode is said to be inspired by hub environments seen in other sports titles, allowing players to roam, join casual football activities, participate in challenges, and personalise their virtual avatar.

Evolution over FC 26

EA FC 27 is expected to build on the foundation of FC 26, which introduced gameplay presets, player archetypes, and expanded social modes. FC 27 will likely refine core gameplay while expanding live-service features and social interactivity.

Trailer and cover star

EA has not yet officially revealed the gameplay trailer or cover athlete for FC 27, but expect both to drop in summer 2026 as part of EA’s annual showcase. Coverage typically includes first gameplay footage, feature deep dives, and specifics on new modes. (No official source yet)

Best teams and players in FC 27

Official ratings and club details for FC 27 haven’t been publicly confirmed, but based on FC 26 and real-world form, the following are expected to feature strongly:

Top clubs - Powerhouses such as Real Madrid, PSG, FC Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool will likely be among the highest-rated clubs in the game.

Star players - Players like Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Jr., and Lamine Yamal are expected to be among the elite talents in FC 27.

These clubs and stars consistently rate highly thanks to depth, reputation, and real-world performance, factors that often translate directly into in-game strength.

Game modes and experience

EA FC 27 will offer a comprehensive suite of game modes that fans have come to expect from the franchise:

Football Ultimate Team (FUT) - Build your dream squad and compete online.

- Build your dream squad and compete online. Career Mode & Manager Mode - Lead clubs or players through tactical seasons.

- Lead clubs or players through tactical seasons. Clubs & Matchplay - Social and competitive play with friends or rivals.

- Social and competitive play with friends or rivals. "FC The Grounds" - If confirmed, this could represent a brand-new way to enjoy football beyond traditional matches.

Rumours suggest that The Grounds won’t replace existing modes but will sit alongside them, giving players a social space to explore and engage with football content in a new way.

Rumours and competition

While EA FC 27 is shaping up to be a major release, new competition is emerging. A brand-new FIFA title is reportedly in development by Netflix Games in partnership with Delphi Interactive - set to launch close to the 2026 World Cup - signalling renewed rivalry in the football games space.

This Netflix project, led by industry veteran Julien Merceron, aims to “reimagine” the FIFA franchise and could offer an alternative to EA’s long-running dominance.

What this means for fans

EA FC 27 is shaping up to be one of the most significant football gaming releases in years, with a confirmed late-September launch, potential for open-world gameplay and fresh evolutions to core modes.

Whether you’re a seasoned FUT strategist, Career Mode specialist, online competitor, or just along for the football thrills, FC 27 promises to deepen immersion and expand the ways you experience virtual football.

Stay tuned for official announcements from EA in the coming months, particularly gameplay trailers, cover art reveals and full feature breakdowns. (No official announcements at the time of writing)

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