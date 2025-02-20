How to watch today's Duke vs Louisville NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke versus Louisville NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Louisville Cardinals (18-7) aim to extend their winning streak to four games as they hit the road for a high-stakes ACC showdown against the Duke Blue Devils (20-6) on Thursday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

With both teams sitting at 11-3 in conference play, this clash carries major implications for the ACC standings. The winner will gain a significant edge in the race for a top-four seed in the ACC Tournament, making this a pivotal battle between two of the league’s premier programs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke vs Louisville NCAA Women's Basketball game, plus plenty more.

Duke vs Louisville: Date and tip-off time

The Blue Devils and the Cardinals will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke vs Louisville on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Blue Devils and the Cardinals on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Duke vs Louisville play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Duke has built its success on an elite defensive foundation, stifling opponents to just 58.7 points per game. The Blue Devils make life miserable for opposing offenses, holding teams to a mere 40% shooting from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc. They also apply relentless pressure, forcing 21.4 turnovers per contest—11 of which come off steals—both figures ranking inside the nation’s top 35.

Oluchi Okananwa anchors Duke’s defensive intensity with a team-high two steals per game, while Tina Mair, Delaney Thomas, and Jadyn Donovan each contribute at least 1.5 takeaways per contest. Shot-blocking is another major strength, as the Blue Devils average 4.4 rejections per game—another top-35 national mark. Freshman standout Toby Fournier has been a dominant presence in the paint, swatting away 1.2 shots per game while altering countless others.

On the offensive end, Fournier leads the scoring charge with 13.4 points per game, while Ashlon Jackson is the only other double-digit scorer, contributing 12.5 points per outing. Mair serves as the team’s primary playmaker, dishing out four assists per contest, with several teammates chipping in around two per game.

Louisville Cardinals news & key performers

Behind a stellar performance from Jayda Curry, who posted 17 points, six assists, and two steals, Louisville powered past Florida State with an 83-69 victory in their most recent outing.

The Cardinals have maintained a scoring margin of +5.8 per game, boasting a total scoring differential of +146 this season. Offensively, they average 73.5 points per contest—ranking 62nd in the nation—while allowing 67.7 points per game, placing them 261st in defensive efficiency.

Tajianna Roberts has been Louisville’s go-to scorer, leading the team with 13.4 points per game, a mark that positions her 290th among all college players.