How to watch today's Duke vs Louisville ACC Tournament Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs Louisville NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The ACC Tournament Championship is set, with Duke and Louisville battling for conference supremacy on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The showdown at Spectrum Center will determine who gets to hoist the trophy and snip the nets in celebration.

Top-seeded Duke (30-3) is chasing its 23rd ACC Tournament title, aiming to capture its sixth championship in Charlotte and second in three years under Jon Scheyer. Meanwhile, second-seeded Louisville (27-6) is making history in its first season under Pat Kelsey, reaching the title game for the first time since joining the ACC in 2014.

The Blue Devils have had the upper hand in ACC Tournament meetings, winning both prior matchups against Louisville in 2021 and 2017. Earlier this season, Duke extended its winning streak over the Cardinals to six games, erasing a 14-point deficit to secure a 76-65 victory in Kentucky.

Duke vs Louisville: Date and tip-off time

The Blue Devils and Cardinals will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, NC

How to watch Duke vs Louisville on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Blue Devils and the Cardinals on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Duke will be without its star forward, Cooper Flagg, for the second straight game due to an ankle injury. Additionally, Maliq Brown, who re-dislocated his shoulder, remains sidelined for his 10th consecutive game.

Kon Knueppel is proving why he’s considered a projected lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Duke freshman has been electric in the ACC Tournament, averaging 22.5 points while shooting 47.7% from the field and a scorching 46.6% from beyond the arc. After struggling with a season-high five turnovers against UNC, expect him to be more composed with the ball in the championship matchup. If he delivers another standout performance, he could very well walk away with ACC Tournament MVP honors.

Louisville Cardinals news & key performers

Meanwhile, Louisville punched its ticket to the final by fending off Clemson’s furious late-game surge. The Cardinals led by 15 points with three minutes to play before the Tigers mounted a comeback, but the defense stepped up in the clutch to secure the win. Terrence Edwards Jr. and J'Vonne Hadley each poured in 20-plus points, while Chucky Hepburn had an off night shooting but still made a major impact. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year showcased his tenacity on that end, racking up an impressive six steals after dishing out eight assists in his previous outing.