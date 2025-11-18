How to watch Duke vs Kansas NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A high-octane night of hoops is on tap Tuesday in New York City as the Champions Classic takes over Madison Square Garden. Four powerhouse programs roll into the Big Apple chasing early-season bragging rights, and the showdown between Kansas and Duke promises all the fireworks you'd expect from two blueblood giants.

Kansas (3-1) hasn't quite hit its stride yet, still searching for the consistency fans have come to expect from Bill Self's teams. The Jayhawks showed their vulnerabilities in a tough loss at North Carolina, but there’s no shortage of talent on this roster; it's just a matter of piecing it all together. With Big 12 play looming, KU is eager to remind everyone they won’t be fading into the background anytime soon.

On the other side, Duke (4-0) enters the Classic with far fewer question marks. The Blue Devils blasted Texas to open the season and have since steamrolled three straight mid-majors, pouring in an eye-popping 103 points per game over that stretch.

Duke vs Kansas: Date and tip-off time

The Blue Devils will face off against the Jayhawks in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Date Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York, NY

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Duke and Kansas live on ESPN nationally.

Duke vs Kansas team news & key performers

Duke Blue Devils team news

Freshman sensation Cameron Boozer has wasted no time showing he’s next in the long line of Duke stars, and the overall skill level on Jon Scheyer's roster is once again off the charts.

And even after losing blue-chip talents like Cooper Flagg, Kon Kneuppel and 7-footer Khaman Maluach, Duke still finds itself sitting comfortably inside the top five. Their most recent outing was a 100-62 demolition of Indiana State, easily covering the massive 37-point spread. Boozer was nothing short of electric, stuffing the stat sheet with 35 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and three blocks on an absurd 13-for-16 shooting night. His 35 points marked the second-highest total ever by a Duke freshman. Caleb Foster chipped in 14 points and four boards as the Blue Devils cruised yet again.

Boozer (6-9, 250) is averaging a monster 22.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, setting the tone on both ends. Sophomore big Patrick Ngongba is off to a strong start as well, posting 11.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. As a team, Duke is rolling, putting up 96 points a night while knocking down over half their shots. Defensively, they're locking teams down, giving up just 58.8 points and holding opponents to 32.3% shooting from the field and 24.4% from deep.

Kansas Jayhawks team news

Kansas enters the marquee matchup coming off a standout performance of its own. Sophomore Flory Bidunga erupted for a career-best 25 points on nearly flawless 10-for-11 shooting, as the Jayhawks stifled their opponent to just 31% from the floor and dominated the glass with a +14 rebounding margin.

The encouraging takeaway for KU is that they handled business without arguably their most gifted player, Daryn Peterson, who's dealing with a hamstring issue that's expected to sideline him for a while. The 6-6 projected lottery pick poured in 22 points against UNC before the injury and was settling into a starring role. In his absence, Bidunga (6-10, 235) has emerged as a force, averaging 17 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. Tre White has provided steady support, adding 12 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting an efficient 60.9% from the field.