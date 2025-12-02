How to watch Duke vs Florida NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The ACC/SEC Challenge tips off on Tuesday, and the matchup everyone has circled is a heavyweight battle between two top-10 squads.

The No. 10 Florida Gators enter as the reigning national champions, yet they’ll take the floor as underdogs against No. 4 Duke, a Blue Devils squad powered by current Wooden Trophy frontrunner Cameron Boozer. Florida has run into familiar offensive headaches this season. The champs sit 203rd in effective field-goal percentage and only 78th in floor%, finding the bottom of the net on just 52.8% of their possessions.

If those offensive struggles resurface on Tuesday, the Gators could be in for a long night against a Duke team that might just be the class of college basketball right now. The Blue Devils rank third in Net Rating and 13th in effective field-goal percentage, making them one of the most polished and dangerous units in the country.

Duke vs Florida: Date and tip-off time

The Blue Devils will face off against the Gators in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke vs Florida on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Blue Devils and the Gators live on ESPN nationally.

Duke vs Florida team news & key performers

Duke Blue Devils team news

Duke, meanwhile, enters this clash undefeated at 8–0 and looks every bit like a powerhouse. The Blue Devils sit fifth in offensive efficiency according to KenPom and are lights-out when they get shots up, ranking third nationally in field-goal percentage. They’ve also been far sharper from the outside than Florida, landing inside the top 40 in three-point shooting. And, of course, the engine behind it all has been Cameron Boozer.

Boozer has dominated headlines, and for good reason. He’s putting up 22.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per outing and just dropped a blistering 35-point statement against Arkansas. Duke has surrounded him perfectly. Patrick Ngongba II brings toughness and production down low, while in the backcourt Isaiah Evans contributes 12+ points per night and Caleb Foster has been lethal from deep, knocking down 48% of his threes.

What makes Duke even scarier is that their defense has been every bit as ruthless as their offense. The Blue Devils sit fourth in defensive efficiency, suffocating opponents by stripping away shot quality. They allow the second-lowest field-goal percentage in the nation and rank 11th in defending attempts around the basket, making every possession a grind for the competition.

Florida Gators team news

Thomas Haugh has been the heartbeat of this Florida squad, carrying the load with 17.9 points and 7.9 boards per night and evolving into the go-to weapon the Gators desperately needed. Alex Condon has been a force inside as well, putting up more than 15 points a game, but his availability for Tuesday remains up in the air.

Should he be ruled out, Ruben Chinyelu is expected to shoulder more responsibility in the paint, and he’s more than held his own so far with 11.1 points per contest, most of them coming right at the rim. In the backcourt, Boogie Fland has been a steady scorer at 12+ points per game, though the Gators are still searching for more reliability from the guard line. Transfer Xaivian Lee hasn’t fully exploded yet, but he showed signs of life in the Providence matchup.