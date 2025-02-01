How to watch today's Duke vs North Carolina NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs North Carolina NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The second-ranked Duke Blue Devils will aim to extend their winning streak to 15 games when they square off against arch-rival North Carolina Tar Heels in a pivotal ACC showdown on Saturday.

UNC enters this highly anticipated Tobacco Road Rivalry clash fresh off a 73-65 setback against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, while Duke maintained their dominance with a 74-64 triumph over NC State on Monday.

The Tar Heels (13-9, 6-4 ACC) currently occupy seventh place in the conference and have struggled on the road, posting a 3-4 record away from home. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC) remain the team to beat in the ACC, boasting a flawless 12-0 home record this season.

Duke vs North Carolina: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Date Saturday, February 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, N.C.

How to watch Duke vs North Carolina on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke and North Carolina on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Cooper Flagg has been nothing short of electric in recent outings. The freshman sensation erupted for 42 points, along with seven assists and six rebounds, in an 86-78 victory over Notre Dame on Jan. 11. He followed that up with a 28-point, seven-rebound, and three-assist performance in the win over NC State on Monday. Across 20 starts, he is averaging 19.9 points, 8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 81.1% from the free-throw line.

Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel has also hit the ground running in his debut season. The sharp-shooting guard is putting up 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest, connecting on 43.3% of his field goals, 37.3% from beyond the arc, and 87.2% at the charity stripe. He played a key role in Duke's latest win, tallying 19 points and six rebounds against NC State.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

For North Carolina, senior guard RJ Davis remains one of the team's most reliable scorers. He is one of four Tar Heels averaging double digits, putting up 17.6 points, four assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game in 35 minutes of action. In Tuesday’s loss to Pittsburgh, he contributed 16 points, five assists, and four rebounds, while his 22-point, five-assist, five-rebound effort powered UNC to a thrilling 102-96 overtime win over Boston College on Jan. 25.

Freshman Ian Jackson has consistently made his presence felt, reaching double figures in 14 games this season. He exploded for a season-high 27 points and six rebounds in a narrow 74-73 victory at Notre Dame on Jan. 4. Later that month, he delivered 20 points and seven rebounds in a commanding 79-53 win over California on Jan. 15. Through 21 appearances (including 10 starts), he is averaging 14.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game.