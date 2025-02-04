How to watch today’s Anaheim Ducks vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Dallas Stars, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Anaheim Ducks will square off against the Dallas Stars to begin a high-voltage NHL action on February 4, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT. The Dallas Stars hope to continue their winning streak of five games.

Anaheim comes into the game with a 22-24-6 overall performance and a 12-12-2 performance at home. The Ducks, who have a flawless 21-0-2 mark in those games, have been dominant when scoring three goals or more.

Dallas possesses a 34-17-1 overall mark and a 14-10-0 mark on the road. The Stars have been very successful when they score a minimum of three goals, winning 27 games and losing only 4.

This is the second game of the season between the two teams, with Anaheim winning the first one 4-2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.

Anaheim Ducks vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Anaheim Ducks will face off against the Dallas Stars in an exciting NHL battle on February 4, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Honda Center, in Anaheim, California.

Date February 4, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Honda Center Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Anaheim Ducks vs Dallas Stars team news

Anaheim Ducks team news

Mason McTavish has got seven goals and made three assists during his last 10 games.

Ryan Strome has scored 7 goals and made 23 assists. He serves an average of 16 minutes and 58 seconds each game.

Anaheim Ducks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status TroyTerry Illness Out Brock McGinn Lower body injury Out

Dallas Stars team news

Mikael Granlund has scored 15 goals and made 31 assists.

Jason Robertson has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in his previous ten games for the Stars.

Dallas Stars Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyler Seguin Hip injury Out Miro Heiskanen Knee injury Out

Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Stars have won four times against the Anaheim Ducks. The Stars won several tight games, including two close 3-2 victories, and showed their strong offense with a big 6-2 win in March 2024. Anaheim won their latest game against Dallas on November 19th, 2024, with a score of 4-2, showing that they can fight with them. Since the Stars have won five games in a row and often win when they score three or more goals, they will probably focus on attacking more. Anaheim does well when they score at least three goals, so their success depends on how well they handle offense. If the Ducks play as well as they did last time against Dallas, they might surprise everyone again. However, the Stars have been performing well recently, so they are favored to win this game.

Date Results Nov 19, 2024 Ducks 4-2 Stars Mar 09, 2024 Stars 6-2 Ducks Jan 26, 2024 Stars 4-3 Ducks Oct 20, 2023 Stars 3-2 Ducks Feb 07, 2023 Stars 3-2 Ducks

More NHL news and coverage