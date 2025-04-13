How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Anaheim Ducks are scheduled to battle with the Colorado Avalanche to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on April 13, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Colorado has an excellent power play; it ranks eighth within the league, having a success percentage of 24.8%, while Anaheim is in bottom place at 32nd with a 12.2% success rate.

The Avalanche is additionally more effective on the penalty kill, ranking 14th with a kill rate of 79.5%, while the struggling Ducks team ranks 27th with a kill rate of 74.2%.

The Ducks have the poorest face-off win rate in the league (44.4%), whereas Colorado, despite not being dominant, still defeats them (47.1%; 28th place).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game, plus plenty more.

Anaheim Ducks vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche will meet in an epic NHL game on April 13, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Date April 13, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Honda Center Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Anaheim Ducks vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Anaheim Ducks team news

This season, Lukas Dostal has been recording a 23-21-6 record with one shutout, a .905 save percentage, and a 3.05 GAA.

Troy Terry earned 53 points with 33 assists and 20 goals.

Anaheim Ducks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status John Gibson Lower body injury Day-to-Day Ross Johnston Upper body injury Out for Season

Colorado Avalanche team news

Mackenzie Blackwood has a 28-19-6 record with a .914 save percentage, a strong 2.49 GAA, and 4 shutouts.

Scott Wedgewood has a 13-6-2 record and 2.33 GAA, with 2 shutouts.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ross Colton Undisclosed Out Nathan MacKinnon Undisclosed Out

Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

In their previous five matches, the Avalanche prevailed four times, giving them the advantage over the Anaheim Ducks. With a commanding 8-2 victory in November of 2023 and two close wins this season (a 4-3 victory in October and a 4-2 outcome in December), the Avalanche has continuously found a way to defeat Anaheim. The trend indicates that Colorado has a distinct advantage because of their offensive depth and superior special teams, even though the Ducks only achieved a single 4-3 victory in December 2023. The Avalanche will probably continue to win this game because of Colorado's ability to score in close games and Anaheim's difficulties in the face-off circle and on the power play.

Date Results Dec 21, 2024 Avalanche 4-2 Ducks Oct 19, 2024 Avalanche 4-3 Ducks Dec 06, 2023 Avalanche 3-2 Ducks Dec 03, 2023 Ducks 4-3 Avalanche Nov 16, 2023 Avalanche 8-2 Ducks

More NHL news and coverage