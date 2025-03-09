How to watch today's Drake Bulldogs vs Bradley Braves NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Drake vs Bradley NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 2 seed Bradley (27-7) looks to end Drake's (29-3) reign atop the Missouri Valley Conference when the two sides clash in Sunday’s MVC Tournament final at the Enterprise Center.

The Braves had to weather a tense semifinal battle against Valparaiso but emerged victorious, securing their fifth consecutive win and a place in the title game for the second time in three seasons. After falling short against Drake in last year’s championship, Bradley now has the chance to turn the tables and punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs, however, are no strangers to this stage. After dropping a game to Bradley in February, Drake rebounded with six straight wins and now finds itself in the MVC final for the fifth year in a row. A win would make them just the second team in conference history to claim three straight tournament crowns.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Drake Bulldogs vs. the Bradley Braves NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Drake Bulldogs vs Bradley Braves: Date and tip-off time

The Drake Bulldogs and the Bradley Braves will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 2:15 pm ET/11:15 am PT at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:15 pm ET/11:15 am PT Venue Enterprise Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch Drake Bulldogs vs Bradley Braves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Drake Bulldogs and the Bradley Braves on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Fubo

Drake Bulldogs team news & key performers

Drake operates with a slightly lower scoring output at 70.8 PPG but remains highly efficient, hitting 48.6% from the field and 36.1% from deep. Bennett Stirtz leads the way with 18.9 points and 5.9 assists per game. Daniel Abreu chips in 11 points and 3.4 rebounds, while Mitch Mascari provides 10.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest.

Bradley Braves news & key performers

Bradley boasts a potent attack, averaging 78.2 points per game while knocking down 48.5% of its shots from the floor and a blistering 41% from beyond the arc. Duke Deen spearheads the offense, putting up 14.1 points and dishing out 3.8 assists per contest. Zek Montgomery contributes 12.6 points and 2.8 boards per game, while Darius Hannah adds 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds.