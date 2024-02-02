DR Congo vs Guinea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

DR Congo will take on Guinea in the quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Friday.
DR Congo sent shockwaves through the football world as they beat seven-time AFCON champions Egypt in the Round-of-16. They will be dreaming of a first trophy since 1974 by giving it their best shot for a few more knockout games.
Guinea registered a narrow win against a 10-man Equatorial Guinea with Mohamed Bayo getting on the scoresheet. They will be looking to land a place in the final for the first time since 1976.
DR Congo vs Guinea kick-off time
|Date:
|February 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm ET
|Venue:
|Alassane Ouattara Stadium
The match will be played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch DR Congo vs Guinea online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be made available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
DR Congo team news
Edo Kayembe has been absent in every DRC game during the tournament, and it remains uncertain whether the midfielder will be available for the quarter-finals.
Gael Kakuta was a notable absence from the team in the round of 16, but the former Chelsea player could make a return for Friday's fixture.
DR Congo predicted XI: M'Pasi; Kalulu, Mbemba, Batubinsika, Masuaku; Pickel, Moutoussamy; Bongonda, Kakuta, Wissa; Bakambu
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mpasi, Bertaud, Siadi Ngusia
|Defenders:
|Inonga, Bayeye, Kayembe, Bushiri, Mbemba, Kalulu, Masuaku
|Midfielders:
|Tshibola, Diangana, Moutoussamy, Bongonda, Elia, Kakuta, Pickel, Mfulu
|Forwards:
|Katompa Mvumpa, Bakambu, Mayele, Wissa, Banza
Guinea team news
Guinea have been grappling with fitness concerns regarding Naby Keita and Serhou Guirassy.
Ilaix Moriba is uncertain for the upcoming match after sustaining an injury against the Lions of Teranga, and he was not part of the round of 16 squad.
Guinea predicted XI: Kone; Diakite, Diakhaby, Jeanvier, Sylla; Konate, Diawara; Guilavogui, Keita, Sylla; Bayo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Keita, Camara, Koné
|Defenders:
|Conte, Diakite, Sylla, Sylla, Diakhaby, Janvier, Sow, Camara
|Midfielders:
|Diawara, Cisse, Camara, Toure, Konate, Kourouma, Cisse
|Forwards:
|Kamano, Guilavogui, Bayo, Kante, Conte
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|11/11/17
|Congo DR 3 - 1 Guinea
|World Cup qualifier
|13/11/16
|Guinea 1 - 2 Congo DR
|World Cup qualifier
|16/08/05
|Congo DR 3 - 1 Guinea
|Friendly
|25/01/04
|Congo DR 1 - 2 Guinea
|Africa Nations Championship