DR Congo vs Guinea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

DR Congo will take on Guinea in the quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Friday.

DR Congo sent shockwaves through the football world as they beat seven-time AFCON champions Egypt in the Round-of-16. They will be dreaming of a first trophy since 1974 by giving it their best shot for a few more knockout games.

Guinea registered a narrow win against a 10-man Equatorial Guinea with Mohamed Bayo getting on the scoresheet. They will be looking to land a place in the final for the first time since 1976.

DR Congo vs Guinea kick-off time

Date: February 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Alassane Ouattara Stadium

The match will be played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch DR Congo vs Guinea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be made available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

DR Congo team news

Edo Kayembe has been absent in every DRC game during the tournament, and it remains uncertain whether the midfielder will be available for the quarter-finals.

Gael Kakuta was a notable absence from the team in the round of 16, but the former Chelsea player could make a return for Friday's fixture.

DR Congo predicted XI: M'Pasi; Kalulu, Mbemba, Batubinsika, Masuaku; Pickel, Moutoussamy; Bongonda, Kakuta, Wissa; Bakambu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mpasi, Bertaud, Siadi Ngusia Defenders: Inonga, Bayeye, Kayembe, Bushiri, Mbemba, Kalulu, Masuaku Midfielders: Tshibola, Diangana, Moutoussamy, Bongonda, Elia, Kakuta, Pickel, Mfulu Forwards: Katompa Mvumpa, Bakambu, Mayele, Wissa, Banza

Guinea team news

Guinea have been grappling with fitness concerns regarding Naby Keita and Serhou Guirassy.

Ilaix Moriba is uncertain for the upcoming match after sustaining an injury against the Lions of Teranga, and he was not part of the round of 16 squad.

Guinea predicted XI: Kone; Diakite, Diakhaby, Jeanvier, Sylla; Konate, Diawara; Guilavogui, Keita, Sylla; Bayo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keita, Camara, Koné Defenders: Conte, Diakite, Sylla, Sylla, Diakhaby, Janvier, Sow, Camara Midfielders: Diawara, Cisse, Camara, Toure, Konate, Kourouma, Cisse Forwards: Kamano, Guilavogui, Bayo, Kante, Conte

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/11/17 Congo DR 3 - 1 Guinea World Cup qualifier 13/11/16 Guinea 1 - 2 Congo DR World Cup qualifier 16/08/05 Congo DR 3 - 1 Guinea Friendly 25/01/04 Congo DR 1 - 2 Guinea Africa Nations Championship

