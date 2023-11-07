Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game today

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Dortmund and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will be looking to turn the table on Borussia Dortmund when they meet in a Champions League encounter at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

After emerging victorious at St. James' Park, the Prussians had mixed results and their eight-game unbeaten run in all competition was snapped on account of a 4-0 loss against Bayern Munich last weekend.

On the other hand, Eddie Howe's men head into the European encounter having recently defeated the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal 3-0 and 1-0, respectively, in the domestic circuit.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dortmund vs Newcastle kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm EST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm EST on November 7 in the United States(US).

How to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and is available to stream online live through ViX+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

BVB boss Edin Terzic does have a few injuries to deal with, but no fresh concerns from Saturday's Der Klassiker defeat.

Emre Can remains sidelined with a hip problem since the return leg against Newcastle, while Mateu Morey and Julian Duranville are ruled out through their respective injuries.

The likes of Felix Nmecha and Karim Adeyemi should feature in the XI, with Ramy Bensebaini expected to shake off a thigh niggle to start at left-back.

Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Ozcan, Sabitzer; Reus, Fullkrug, Adeyemi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Meunier Midfielders: Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus Forwards: Haller, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen

Newcastle team news

Coming off the bench against Arsenal, Jacob Murphy was forced off over a recurring shoulder problem, while Dan Burn hurt his back in the same game.

Howe will also not be able to use the services of Matt Targett, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman and Javi Manquillo through injuries, while Sandro Tonali is out suspended.

Without Targett and Burn, either Tino Livramento or Lewis Hall should slot in at left-back.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Trippier; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Hall, Dummett, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron Forwards: Gordon, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Oct 25, 2023 Newcastle United 0-1 Borusssia Dortmund UEFA Champions League

Useful links