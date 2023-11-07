Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game today

Newcastle United will be looking to turn the table on Borussia Dortmund when they meet in a Champions League encounter at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.
After emerging victorious at St. James' Park, the Prussians had mixed results and their eight-game unbeaten run in all competition was snapped on account of a 4-0 loss against Bayern Munich last weekend.
On the other hand, Eddie Howe's men head into the European encounter having recently defeated the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal 3-0 and 1-0, respectively, in the domestic circuit.
Dortmund vs Newcastle kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 7, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12:45 pm EST
|Venue:
|Signal Iduna Park
The UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
It will kick off at 12:45 pm EST on November 7 in the United States(US).
How to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and is available to stream online live through ViX+.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Dortmund team news
BVB boss Edin Terzic does have a few injuries to deal with, but no fresh concerns from Saturday's Der Klassiker defeat.
Emre Can remains sidelined with a hip problem since the return leg against Newcastle, while Mateu Morey and Julian Duranville are ruled out through their respective injuries.
The likes of Felix Nmecha and Karim Adeyemi should feature in the XI, with Ramy Bensebaini expected to shake off a thigh niggle to start at left-back.
Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Ozcan, Sabitzer; Reus, Fullkrug, Adeyemi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Meunier
|Midfielders:
|Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus
|Forwards:
|Haller, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen
Newcastle team news
Coming off the bench against Arsenal, Jacob Murphy was forced off over a recurring shoulder problem, while Dan Burn hurt his back in the same game.
Howe will also not be able to use the services of Matt Targett, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman and Javi Manquillo through injuries, while Sandro Tonali is out suspended.
Without Targett and Burn, either Tino Livramento or Lewis Hall should slot in at left-back.
Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Trippier; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
|Defenders:
|Schar, Lascelles, Hall, Dummett, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth
|Midfielders:
|Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron
|Forwards:
|Gordon, Wilson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Oct 25, 2023
|Newcastle United 0-1 Borusssia Dortmund
|UEFA Champions League