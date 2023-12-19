Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Mainz, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to snap a five-game winless run across all competitions when they welcome Mainz in Tuesday's Bundesliga tie at Signal Iduna Park.

Besides not picking up a single win through December, Edin Terzic's side suffered a DFB-Pokal Cup exit but topped Group F of the Champions League after playing out a 1-1 draw with PSG. The BVB's last result was a 1-1 league draw at Augsburg.

On the other hand, Mainz have also failed to pick a Bundesliga win over five games, going down by a 1-0 loss to Heidenheim the last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dortmund vs Mainz kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm EDT Venue: Signal Iduna Park

How to watch Dortmund vs Mainz online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown on ESPN+ in the US, and Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

Mats Hummels returns from a suspension, as Niklas Sule would be expected to make way at center-back on Tuesday.

Among the full-backs, Julian Ryerson continues to nurse a knee injury, while Marius Wolf can compete with Thomas Meunier for a spot on the right.

The likes of Karim Adeyemi, Youssoufa Moukoko and Felix Nmecha, as Terzic is likely to persist with Niclas Fullkrug alongside Donyell Malen and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in attack.

Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Wolf, Schlotterbeck, Hummels, Bensebaini; Reus, Can, Brandt; Malen, Fullkrug, Bynoe-Gittens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Wofl, Meunier, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna Forwards: Haller, Reus, Fullkrug, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Mainz team news

Mainz boss Jan Siewert has missed a chunk of his squad of late. Among them are first-choice goalkeeper Robin Zentner, Anthony Caci, Leandro Barreiro, Joshua Guilavogui, Andreas Hanche-Olsen and Maxim Leitsch.

Captain Silvan Widmer is a doubt on account of illness, while Edimilson Fernandes pushes to feature in the XI.

Up front, Ludovic Ajorque's place is threatened by Karim Onisiwo, but the former may still be handed a start.

Mainz possible XI: Batz; Da Costa, Kohr, Van den Berg, Mwene; Krauss, Papela; Gruda, Lee, Richter; Ajorque.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Batz, Riess Defenders: Van den Berg, Bell, Widmer, Mwene, Da Costa Midfielders: Krauss, Barkok, Papela, Lee, Mamutovic, Fernandes Forwards: Ajorque, Burkardt, Weiper, Onisiwo, Richter, Gruda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 27, 2023 Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Mainz Bundesliga January 25, 2023 Mainz 1-2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga March 16, 2022 Mainz 0-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga October 16, 2021 Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Mainz Bundesliga May 16, 2021 Mainz 1-3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

