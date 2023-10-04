Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Dortmund and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will aim to take advantage of their home advantage at Signal Iduna Park against AC Milan in order to get off the mark in the 2023-24 Champions League tie on Wednesday.

When the German outfit suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of PSG, Stefano Pioli's men played out a goalless draw with Newcastle in Group F.

The BVB have defeated the likes of Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim in the domestic circuit, with Milan also feeling confident after their wins over Verona, Cagliari and Lazio in Serie A.

Dortmund vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on October 4 in the United States (US).

How to watch Dortmund vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

Ramy Bensebaini's ban would be restricted to Bundesliga after the left-back's sending off in the Hoffenheim win, while Mateu Morey and Thomas Meunier deal with their respective injuries.

As Marcel Sabitzer also remains sidelined since sustaining an adductor problem in the game against PSG, Salih Ozcan should continue in his place.

BVB boss Edin Terzic is likely to bring Emre Can into the XI, while Marco Reus' third league goal would give Karim Adeyemi some competition in attack.

Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Ozcan, Can, Brandt; Malen, Fullkrug, Adeyemi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus Forwards: Haller, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Duranville

AC Milan team news

Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up an abdominal knock in the Lazio game, as the midfield gets further depleted with the likes of Ismael Bennacer and Rade Krunic ruled out through injuries.

Tommaso Pobega and Yacine Adli are the options to replace Loftus-Cheek alongside Tijjani Reijnders and Yunus Musah in the middle.

Elsewhere, Mattia Caldara and Pierre Kalulu also occupy the treatment room, while Christian Pulisic can possibly start ahead of Samuel Chukwueze on the right flank.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Musah, Reijnders, Pobega; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Thiaw, Kjaer, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jul 18, 2017 AC Milan 1-3 Borussia Dortmund International Champions Cup Mar 18, 2003 AC Milan 0-1 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Dec 11, 2002 Borussia Dortmund 0-1 AC Milan UEFA Champions League Apr 10, 2002 AC Milan 3-1 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Europa League Apr 4, 2002 Borussia Dortmund 2-0 AC Milan UEFA Europa League

