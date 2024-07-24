Dominican Republic vs Spain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

How to watch the Olympics match between Dominican Republic and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dominican Republic will face Spain up next in the group stage of the Olympics at the Bordeaux Stadium on Saturday.

Sergio Gomez and Mark Pubill scored a goal each as Spain opened their account with a 2-1 win over Uzbekistan in their first group game. They will be confident of picking up another win this weekend.

Dominican Republic were held by Egypt in their opening game and will be hopeful of getting off the mark against Spain. It will be a difficult task for them, considering the performances in the first matchday.

Dominican Republic vs Spain kick-off time

Date: July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 9am ET Venue: Bordeaux Stadium

The match will be played at the Bordeaux Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Dominican Republic vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Telemundo, Peacock and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Dominican Republic team news

Head coach Ibai Gomez will hope his squad can deliver a solid display against Spain who have won their tournament opener. All eyes will be on the likes of Peter Gonzalez and Edgar Pujol from Real Madrid, and Oscar Urena from Girona, as the team chase their first win of this year's Olympics.

Dominican Republic predicted XI: Bosl; Urbaez, Pujol, Lemaire; Nunez, Marizan, Messina, Montes de Oca, Urena; Lorenzo, Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Valdez, Boesl Defenders: Reyes, Firpo, Pujol, de Lucas, Urbaez, Lemaire Midfielders: Morschel, Montes de Oca, Azcona, de la Cruz, Messina Forwards: Urena, Nunez, Gonzalez, de Leon, Lorenzo

Spain team news

Santi Denia's Spain squad includes several established La Liga players, such as Barcelona duo Fermin Lopez and Pau Cubarsi. Both of them started the first game and will be guaranteed a start again in the second fixture.

The goal scorers from the first game, Gomez and Pubill, are also an integral part of the team.

Spain predicted XI: Tenas; Pubill, Garcia, Cubarsi, Miranda; Baena, Barrios, Bernabe; Lopez, Ruiz, Omorodion.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tenas, Garcia Defenders: Pubill, Miranda, Garcia, Cubarsi, Pacheco, Gutierrez, Gomez Midfielders: Barrios, Turrientes, Baena, Lopez, Oroz, Bernabe Forwards: Lopez, Ruiz, Omorodion

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

