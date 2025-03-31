How to watch today’s New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New Jersey Devils will host the Minnesota Wild to start a high-voltage NHL game on March 31, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Following Nico Hischier's spectacular hat trick in their most recent 5-2 victory over Minnesota, the New Jersey Devils are facing the Minnesota Wild.
The Devils have an overall record of 39-29-7, which includes a home record of 17-13-5. New Jersey has scored 223 goals and given up 197, resulting in a +26 scoring differential.
The Wild, however, enter with a 41-28-5 mark and a solid 22-11-3 road record. Minnesota has a 36-3-2 mark when making three or more goals, showing their proficiency in the goal-scoring zone.
The two teams will meet for the second time this season. Hischier's three-goal performance helped the Devils win 5-2 in their most recent meeting.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild NHL game, plus plenty more.
New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time
The New Jersey Devils will face the Minnesota Wild in an epic NHL game on March 31, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Date
March 31, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Prudential Center
Location
Newark, New Jersey
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild team news
New Jersey Devils team news
Nico Hischier has scored seven goals and provided five assists in his previous ten games for the Devils.
Stefan Noesen has scored 20 goals and provided 18 assists.
New Jersey Devils injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Cody Glass
Undisclosed
Out
Jonas Siegenthaler
Lower body injury
Out
Minnesota Wild team news
Matthew Boldy leads the Wild with 24 goals and 38 assists.
Frederick Gaudreau has contributed four goals with one assist in the last ten games.
Minnesota Wild Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Declan Chisholm
Lower body injury
Day-to-Day
Kirill Kaprizov
Lower body injury
Out
New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild head-to-head record
According to their five prior meetings, the Devils have prevailed in three of those meetings, including a resounding 5-2 triumph on March 30, 2025. With a minimum of four goals in three of their games, the Devils' attack has been especially potent versus the Wild. Nico Hischier may execute a significant role once more after scoring a hat trick in the team's recent victory. The Wild, on the opposite side, have proven resilient in closer games, winning two close games, including one in February 2023, 3-2. Minnesota's ability to minimize the Devils' scoring chances and take advantage of their own opportunities frequently determines how successful they are. This game may depend on which team can establish control early and keep defensive discipline, as the Devils have a strong home performance and the Wild are strong away from home.
Date
Results
Mar 30, 2025
Devils 5-2 Wild
Nov 03, 2023
Devils 5-3 Wild
Oct 30, 2023
Devils 4-3 Wild
Mar 22, 2023
Wild 2-1 Devils
Feb 12, 2023
Wild 3-2 Devils