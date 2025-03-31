How to watch today’s New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Minnesota Wild, including how to watch and team news.

The New Jersey Devils will host the Minnesota Wild to start a high-voltage NHL game on March 31, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Following Nico Hischier's spectacular hat trick in their most recent 5-2 victory over Minnesota, the New Jersey Devils are facing the Minnesota Wild.

The Devils have an overall record of 39-29-7, which includes a home record of 17-13-5. New Jersey has scored 223 goals and given up 197, resulting in a +26 scoring differential.

The Wild, however, enter with a 41-28-5 mark and a solid 22-11-3 road record. Minnesota has a 36-3-2 mark when making three or more goals, showing their proficiency in the goal-scoring zone.

The two teams will meet for the second time this season. Hischier's three-goal performance helped the Devils win 5-2 in their most recent meeting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild NHL game, plus plenty more.

New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils will face the Minnesota Wild in an epic NHL game on March 31, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Date March 31, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Nico Hischier has scored seven goals and provided five assists in his previous ten games for the Devils.

Stefan Noesen has scored 20 goals and provided 18 assists.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Cody Glass Undisclosed Out Jonas Siegenthaler Lower body injury Out

Minnesota Wild team news

Matthew Boldy leads the Wild with 24 goals and 38 assists.

Frederick Gaudreau has contributed four goals with one assist in the last ten games.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Declan Chisholm Lower body injury Day-to-Day Kirill Kaprizov Lower body injury Out

New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild head-to-head record

According to their five prior meetings, the Devils have prevailed in three of those meetings, including a resounding 5-2 triumph on March 30, 2025. With a minimum of four goals in three of their games, the Devils' attack has been especially potent versus the Wild. Nico Hischier may execute a significant role once more after scoring a hat trick in the team's recent victory. The Wild, on the opposite side, have proven resilient in closer games, winning two close games, including one in February 2023, 3-2. Minnesota's ability to minimize the Devils' scoring chances and take advantage of their own opportunities frequently determines how successful they are. This game may depend on which team can establish control early and keep defensive discipline, as the Devils have a strong home performance and the Wild are strong away from home.

Date Results Mar 30, 2025 Devils 5-2 Wild Nov 03, 2023 Devils 5-3 Wild Oct 30, 2023 Devils 4-3 Wild Mar 22, 2023 Wild 2-1 Devils Feb 12, 2023 Wild 3-2 Devils

More NHL news and coverage