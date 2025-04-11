How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New Jersey Devils are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins to start a thrilling NHL game on April 11, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Penguins are in seventh place in the league with a power play percentage of 25%, while the Devils are third with 27.9%.

New Jersey has a distinct advantage on special teams because of their outstanding 82.5% penalty kill, and ranks them in third place, as opposed to Pittsburgh's 77.9%, which ranks them in 18th.

The Penguins control the face-off circle and have a 52.9% win rate, which is fifth in the NHL, whereas New Jersey is rated 19th with a 49.7% win rate.

New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils will square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins in an electrifying NHL game on April 11, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Date April 11, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Jacob Markstrom has a record of 26-15-6, a goals-against average of 2.53, and four shutouts despite having a below-average .899 save %.

Jake Allen has a .911 save percentage and a record of 12-15-1 with four shutouts.

Jesper Bratt gained 88 points, 21 goals, and an outstanding 67 assists.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonas Siegenthaler Lower body injury Out Dougie Hamilton Lower body injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

This season, Alex Nedeljkovic has a 13-15-5 record, a 3.16 goals-against average, a .894 save percentage, and one shutout.

Tristan Jarry has a 15-11-6 record, a 3.16 GAA, and a marginally lower save % of .891, but he has also achieved two shutouts.

Sidney Crosby has gained 87 points, 56 assists, and 31 goals.

Pittsburgh Penguins injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Philip Tomasino Upper body injury Day-to-Day P.O Joseph Upper body injury Out

New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

The Devils and the Penguins have a recent head-to-head record that points to a competitive and unexpected game. The Devils have won three of their past five meetings, including a tough 3-2 triumph on February 5, 2025, and a commanding 3-0 shutout on the 22nd of December 2024.

Nonetheless, the Penguins most recently showed their offensive prowess by defeating the Devils 6-3 in the month of April 2024 and by winning 7-3 on March 16, 2025.

These outcomes suggest that Pittsburgh may overwhelm New Jersey when they get their offensive game going, however, the Devils have shown that they can tighten up defensively and manage the tempo.

The following game may depend on whose goalie steps forward and which group can take advantage of special teams after both teams trade victories.

Date Results Mar 16, 2025 Penguins 7-3 Devils Feb 05, 2025 Devils 3-2 Penguins Dec 22, 2024 Devils 3-0 Penguins Apr 03, 2024 Penguins 6-3 Devils Mar 20, 2024 Devils 5-2 Penguins

