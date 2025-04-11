How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New Jersey Devils are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins to start a thrilling NHL game on April 11, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Penguins are in seventh place in the league with a power play percentage of 25%, while the Devils are third with 27.9%.
New Jersey has a distinct advantage on special teams because of their outstanding 82.5% penalty kill, and ranks them in third place, as opposed to Pittsburgh's 77.9%, which ranks them in 18th.
The Penguins control the face-off circle and have a 52.9% win rate, which is fifth in the NHL, whereas New Jersey is rated 19th with a 49.7% win rate.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game, plus plenty more.
New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time
The New Jersey Devils will square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins in an electrifying NHL game on April 11, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Date
April 11, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Prudential Center
Location
Newark, New Jersey
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news
New Jersey Devils team news
Jacob Markstrom has a record of 26-15-6, a goals-against average of 2.53, and four shutouts despite having a below-average .899 save %.
Jake Allen has a .911 save percentage and a record of 12-15-1 with four shutouts.
Jesper Bratt gained 88 points, 21 goals, and an outstanding 67 assists.
New Jersey Devils injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jonas Siegenthaler
Lower body injury
Out
Dougie Hamilton
Lower body injury
Out
Pittsburgh Penguins team news
This season, Alex Nedeljkovic has a 13-15-5 record, a 3.16 goals-against average, a .894 save percentage, and one shutout.
Tristan Jarry has a 15-11-6 record, a 3.16 GAA, and a marginally lower save % of .891, but he has also achieved two shutouts.
Sidney Crosby has gained 87 points, 56 assists, and 31 goals.
Pittsburgh Penguins injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Philip Tomasino
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
P.O Joseph
Upper body injury
Out
New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record
The Devils and the Penguins have a recent head-to-head record that points to a competitive and unexpected game. The Devils have won three of their past five meetings, including a tough 3-2 triumph on February 5, 2025, and a commanding 3-0 shutout on the 22nd of December 2024.
Nonetheless, the Penguins most recently showed their offensive prowess by defeating the Devils 6-3 in the month of April 2024 and by winning 7-3 on March 16, 2025.
These outcomes suggest that Pittsburgh may overwhelm New Jersey when they get their offensive game going, however, the Devils have shown that they can tighten up defensively and manage the tempo.
The following game may depend on whose goalie steps forward and which group can take advantage of special teams after both teams trade victories.
Date
Results
Mar 16, 2025
Penguins 7-3 Devils
Feb 05, 2025
Devils 3-2 Penguins
Dec 22, 2024
Devils 3-0 Penguins
Apr 03, 2024
Penguins 6-3 Devils
Mar 20, 2024
Devils 5-2 Penguins