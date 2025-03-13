How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The high-voltage NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers is set to take place on March 13, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

New Jersey is 35-25-6 overall and has a 16-11-4 home record. With 197 goals scored and 167 goals given up, the Devils boast a +30 scoring differential.

Edmonton comes in with a 37-23-4 record overall and a 17-12-2 away record. With a 17-8-3 record in one-goal games, the Oilers have responded well in close games.

This is the team's second meeting of the season; the Devils won their first match 3-0.

New Jersey Devils vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game

New Jersey Devils vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

New Jersey Devils vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

Date March 13, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

New Jersey Devils vs Edmonton Oilers team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Nico Hischier scored three goals and provided four assists in his previous ten games.

Jesper Bratt leads the New Jersey Devils with 18 goals and 55 assists.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonas Siegenthaler Lower body injury Out Dougie Hamilton Lower body injury Out

Edmonton Oilers team news

Connor McDavid has scored 24 goals and provided 58 assists.

Leon Draisaitl has scored eight goals and provided eight assists over his previous ten games.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status John Klingberg Undisclosed Day-to-Day Evander Kane Knee injury Out

New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Devils and the Oilers have split, with New Jersey capturing three and Edmonton taking two. The Devils defeated Edmonton 3-0 in their last encounter on the fifth of November, 2024, demonstrating their ability to contain the team's potent offense.

But the Oilers defeated New Jersey 10–4 in both games during the 2023 season, demonstrating that their offensive firepower is capable of crushing the Devils when given room. In 2022, however, New Jersey won both encounters, including a resounding 5-2 triumph.

The Devils will try to duplicate their most recent shutout victory, while Edmonton, with its top scorers including McDavid and Draisaitl, will try to penetrate New Jersey's defense. Anticipate an intense contest where goaltending and special teams could have a major role in the result.

Date Results Nov 05, 2024 Devils 3-0 Oilers Dec 22, 2023 Oilers 6-3 Devils Dec 11, 2023 Oilers 4-1 Devils Nov 22, 2022 Devils 5-2 Oilers Nov 04, 2022 Devils 4-3 Oilers

