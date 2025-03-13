How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The high-voltage NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers is set to take place on March 13, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.
New Jersey is 35-25-6 overall and has a 16-11-4 home record. With 197 goals scored and 167 goals given up, the Devils boast a +30 scoring differential.
Edmonton comes in with a 37-23-4 record overall and a 17-12-2 away record. With a 17-8-3 record in one-goal games, the Oilers have responded well in close games.
This is the team's second meeting of the season; the Devils won their first match 3-0.
New Jersey Devils vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time
The New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers will meet in an epic NHL action on March 13, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Date
March 13, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Venue
Prudential Center
Location
Newark, New Jersey
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: ESPN+
Streaming the game with a VPN
New Jersey Devils vs Edmonton Oilers team news
New Jersey Devils team news
Nico Hischier scored three goals and provided four assists in his previous ten games.
Jesper Bratt leads the New Jersey Devils with 18 goals and 55 assists.
New Jersey Devils injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jonas Siegenthaler
Lower body injury
Out
Dougie Hamilton
Lower body injury
Out
Edmonton Oilers team news
Connor McDavid has scored 24 goals and provided 58 assists.
Leon Draisaitl has scored eight goals and provided eight assists over his previous ten games.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
John Klingberg
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Evander Kane
Knee injury
Out
New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record
In their last five meetings, the Devils and the Oilers have split, with New Jersey capturing three and Edmonton taking two. The Devils defeated Edmonton 3-0 in their last encounter on the fifth of November, 2024, demonstrating their ability to contain the team's potent offense.
But the Oilers defeated New Jersey 10–4 in both games during the 2023 season, demonstrating that their offensive firepower is capable of crushing the Devils when given room. In 2022, however, New Jersey won both encounters, including a resounding 5-2 triumph.
The Devils will try to duplicate their most recent shutout victory, while Edmonton, with its top scorers including McDavid and Draisaitl, will try to penetrate New Jersey's defense. Anticipate an intense contest where goaltending and special teams could have a major role in the result.
Date
Results
Nov 05, 2024
Devils 3-0 Oilers
Dec 22, 2023
Oilers 6-3 Devils
Dec 11, 2023
Oilers 4-1 Devils
Nov 22, 2022
Devils 5-2 Oilers
Nov 04, 2022
Devils 4-3 Oilers