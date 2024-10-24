How to watch New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The thrilling NHL battle between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders is set to take place on October 25, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

As a whole, the New Jersey Devils are 5-3-1 and 2-2-1 at home. The New York Islanders, on the other hand, are 2-2-2 and 1-1-1 away.

The Devils have a great power play, with a 25% success rate that ranks 10th in the league. They are also very good on the penalty kill, placing 9th by having an 82.6% success rate.

The Islanders, on the other hand, have trouble with both, especially on the penalty kill, in which they are 30th in the league with a 66.7% success rate. Another weakness is their power play; they only score on 10.5% of their chances, which ranks them 27th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders NHL game, plus plenty more.

New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders will meet in an epic NHL action on October 25, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Date October 25, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: MSGSN2, MSGSN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Jacob Markstrom has a 3-2-1 record, and a 2.99 goals against average, with a .902 save percentage, but he hasn't recorded a shutout yet.

Jake Allen has a record of 2–1-0 and a goals-against average of 3.01. He also has a smaller save percentage of .880 but has one shutout.

Timo Meier has 9 points, including four goals and five assists.

New Jersey Devils Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Topias Vilen Upper body injury Out Luke Hughes Shoulder injury Out

New York Islanders team news

Currently, Semyon Varlamov has a 1-1-1 mark, and a 3.27 goals-against average, with a .868 save percentage.

Ilya Sorokin has a 1-1-1 record, a 1.34 goals-against average, along with a .947 save percentage, but he hasn't recorded a shutout either.

Noah Dobson has given 4 assists so far this season, but he has yet to score his first goal.

New York Islanders Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Anthony Duclair Leg injury Out

New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders head-to-head record

In the last five meetings between these teams, the New York Islanders have won three of the five games. The Devils have won two of the last five meetings. The last time these two teams performed, the Islanders beat the Devils 5-1 on the 28th of September 2024, just days after beating them 4-2 the previous day. The Islanders also beat the Devils 4-1 in April 2024, showing that they had even more power over them. Notably, New Jersey did win a close game 5-4 in November 2023 and a convincing 4-0 shutout in March 2024. From these results, it looks like the Islanders have been on top lately, but the Devils proved they can come back strong, especially at home. In a game that could go either way, special teams may be very important. New Jersey has a better rate on both the power play and the penalty kill.

Date Results Sep 28, 2024 Islanders 5-1 Devils Sep 23, 2024 Islanders 4-2 Devils Apr 16, 2024 Islanders 4-1 Devils Mar 25, 2024 Devils 4-0 Islanders Nov 29, 2023 Devils 5-4 Islanders

More NHL news and coverage