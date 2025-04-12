How to watch New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders will face off against each other to start a high-voltage NHL battle on April 13, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

The Devils have been quite effective in special team situations, ranking third in the league with a power play production percentage of 27.9% and a penalty kill rate of achievement of 82.5%.

The Islanders are ranked worst in both categories, scoring a disconcerting 72.4% on the penalty kill and just 12.4% on the power play.

The Devils sit in 19th place with 49.7%, while the Islanders top the league with 54.8%.

New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils will square off against the New York Islanders in an electrifying NHL battle on April 13, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Date April 13, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Jacob Markstrom has a 26-15-6 record, a .899 save percentage, a 2.53 goals-against average, and four shutouts.

Jake Allen has a save percentage of .911, with four shutouts, and has a 2.59 GAA while having a less impressive 12-15-1 record.

Nico Hischier has scored 35 goals, with 14 on the power play, and fired 184 shots this season.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonas Siegenthaler Lower body injury Out Dougie Hamilton Lower body injury Out

New York Islanders team news

Noah Dobson has averaged 23:16 of ice time each game this season and has scored 9 goals and provided 28 assists.

Marcus Hogberg has a 2-4-2 record, a .907 save percentage, and a 2.62 GAA.

Anders Lee leads the attack with 220 shots on goal and 28 goals, including four on the power play.

New York Islanders injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mathew Barzal Kneecap injury Out Anthony Duclair Personal Out

New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders head-to-head record

In the last five matches between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders, the Islanders have prevailed in four of them. Between April and October of 2024, the Islanders put together a strong four-game winning streak, outscoring the Devils 17-7, including a decisive 5-1 triumph on September 28. The Islanders have continuously found ways to regulate the tempo and take advantage of New Jersey's deficiencies, even though the Devils won their most recent game on November 10 by a slim margin of 4-3. The forthcoming game may be hotly contested because both teams have excellent goaltending and talented scorers, but past performance indicates the Islanders hold the mental edge and the ability to score when it counts most.

Date Results Nov 10, 2024 Devils 4-3 Islanders Oct 26, 2024 Islanders 4-3 Devils Sep 28, 2024 Islanders 5-1 Devils Sep 23, 2024 Islanders 4-2 Devils Apr 16, 2024 Islanders 4-1 Devils

