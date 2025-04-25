How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes, including how to watch and team news.

The New Jersey Devils are ready to host the Carolina Hurricanes to begin the high-voltage Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs' opening round on April 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Carolina Hurricanes lead the Devils 2-0 in the series. The teams have faced off seven times this season, with Carolina winning their most recent meeting 3-1.

The Devils enter the game with an overall record of 42-33-7, which includes a 14-11-3 record compared to teams in the Metropolitan Division. They have a 12-19-1 record in games in which they accumulate more penalty minutes compared to their opponent, but they have struggled when they are not disciplined.

Carolina has a 47-30-5 record and has ruled the division, defeating competitors from the Metropolitan area 20-4-4. The Hurricanes have outscored rivals 266-230 with a +36 goal differential, showing their strength on both sides of the rink.

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils will square off against the Carolina Hurricanes in an epic NHL game on April 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey.

Date April 25, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: SlingTV

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Nico Hischier has scored six goals and provided five assists in his previous ten games.

Timo Meier leads the New Jersey Devils with 27 assists and 27 goals this season.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brenden Dillon Undisclosed Day-to-Day Luke Hughes Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Sebastian Aho has scored 29 goals and provided 45 assists.

Logan Stankoven has been scoring four goals and dishing out one assist in his last ten games.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jesper Fast Neck injury Out for Season

New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

The Carolina Hurricanes seem to be in the lead going into Game 3 based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. They have defeated the Devils three times in a row, including both of their postseason games thus far, outscoring New Jersey 7-2. Additionally, Carolina dominated their meeting on December 29 with a 5-2 victory, demonstrating their attacking depth and capacity to deny New Jersey's opportunities. The Devils, on the other hand, have demonstrated their ability to respond by winning consecutive games in November and December by the same 4-2 score. New Jersey must proceed with the same aggressive, fast-paced approach from previously in the season and improve their defense to stop Carolina's unrelenting onslaught if they wants to survive the series.

Date Results Apr 23, 2025 Hurricanes 3-1 Devils Apr 21, 2025 Hurricanes 4-1 Devils Dec 29, 2024 Hurricanes 5-2 Devils Dec 28, 2024 Devils 4-2 Hurricanes Nov 22, 2024 Devils 4-2 Hurricanes

