How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New Jersey Devils are scheduled to face off against the Carolina Hurricanes to start the highly anticipated Game 4 of their Eastern Conference First Round series on April 27, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT. The Carolina Hurricanes are leading the series 2-1. The New Jersey Devils won their last meeting 3-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes on April 26.

The Hurricanes maintained the offensive advantage throughout the series, scoring three goals per game on average (7th), but the Devils' tenacious defense allowed them to contain Carolina and secure their first victory.

New Jersey has fewer shots per game (29.0 vs. 33.3), they have been more effective and dominant in the faceoff circle, with a 56.0% win rate, which is the second-best, compared to Carolina's 44.0% (15th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game, plus plenty more.

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet in an electrifying NHL game on April 27, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Date April 27, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Nico Hischier has scored two goals with a solid average of 23:24 on the ice.

Jesper Bratt has earned one goal and two assists while averaging 23:11 TOI.

Jacob Markstrom has a 1-2 record, while averaging 2.08 goals against the opposition and a stellar .929 save percentage.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brenden Dillon Undisclosed Day-to-Day Luke Hughes Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Logan Stankoven has contributed two goals while having 16:09 of ice time.

Taylor Hall has helped with two assists and a consistent 15:37 average TOI.

Frederik Andersen has been earning a .943 save percentage and 1.49 goals-against average.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jesper Fast Neck injury Out for Season

New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

The New Jersey Devils are hoping to build upon their recent 3-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes, which snapped a losing streak of three games against them, going into Game 4. Carolina has a 3-2 record in their last five games, showing a slight advantage with impressive victories on April 21st (4-1) and December 29th (5-2). New Jersey, however, has demonstrated their ability to react, as evidenced by their 4-2 victory on December 28th. The Devils might tie the series if they keep taking advantage of their superior faceoff play and have Markstrom play well in goal. Expect another close, hard-fought contest that can come down to defense or a late-game moment, though, as Andersen is putting up great stats in goal and the Hurricanes continue to shoot more frequently.

Date Results Apr 26, 2025 Devils 3-2 Hurricanes Apr 23, 2025 Hurricanes 3-1 Devils Apr 21, 2025 Hurricanes 4-1 Devils Dec 29, 2024 Hurricanes 5-2 Devils Dec 28, 2024 Devils 4-2 Hurricanes

More NHL news and coverage