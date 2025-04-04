How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The AL Central showdown between the Chicago White Sox (2-4) and Detroit Tigers (2-4) is set for Friday at Comerica Park.
Detroit comes into its home opener following a tough 3-2 loss to Seattle on Wednesday. Ace Tarik Skubal pitched 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs on six hits while fanning eight but was tagged with the loss. Offensively, Riley Greene paced the Tigers with a 2-for-4 performance, including a double and an RBI.
Chicago, meanwhile, fell 6-1 to Minnesota in its previous outing. Brooks Baldwin provided the lone bright spot for the White Sox, launching a solo home run, while Sean Burke struggled on the mound, lasting just 4 1/3 innings and giving up six earned runs on seven hits.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Tigers vs. the Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.
Date
Friday, April 4, 2025
First-Pitch Time
1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT
Venue
Comerica Park
Location
Detroit, Michigan
Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox team news, injury reports & key players
Detroit Tigers team news
Detroit will counter with veteran right-hander Jack Flaherty, who takes the mound for his second start of the season. Flaherty, who returned to the Tigers after a brief stint with the Dodgers, earned a no-decision in his 2025 debut, allowing three runs on three hits over five innings in an 8-5 loss to Los Angeles. Last season, Flaherty put together a strong campaign, finishing 13-7 with a 3.27 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 28 starts. He recorded 15 quality starts and struck out 194 batters over 162 innings while surrendering 24 home runs. Flaherty was dominant in two outings against Chicago last year, going 1-0 with a stellar 1.54 ERA.
Chicago White Sox team news
The White Sox turn to right-hander Jonathan Cannon to halt their two-game skid. Cannon was sharp in his season debut, tossing five scoreless innings in a 1-0 loss to the Angels, scattering four hits while striking out five and issuing three walks. Last year, Cannon made 23 appearances (21 starts), posting a 5-10 record with a 4.49 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. He logged seven quality starts but struggled against Detroit, going 1-2 with a bloated 12.60 ERA in three meetings.
Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Home Score
Away Score
30.09.24
MLB
Detroit Tigers
Chicago White Sox
5
9
28.09.24
MLB
Detroit Tigers
Chicago White Sox
0
4
28.09.24
MLB
Detroit Tigers
Chicago White Sox
4
1
27.08.24
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Detroit Tigers
3
6
25.08.24
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Detroit Tigers
4
9