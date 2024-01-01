Derby County vs Peterborough United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League One match between Derby County and Peterborough United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Derby County will take on Peterborough in a League One fixture at the Pride Park on Monday. Both teams are on 46 points but Derby have a game in hand over their opponents and can climb to second place in the standings with a win.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions and will be confident of getting three points against Peterborough in front of their home crowd. They're also heading into the game on the back of a thrilling comeback win over Oxford United in their last game - they were 0-2 down at the break before scoring three goals in the second half to win 3-2.

Peterborough were held to 2-2 draws in their last two games, both at home. Their last two away games were wins and that's where they will draw their confidence from. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Derby County vs Peterborough United kick-off time

Date: January 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 10am ET Venue: Pride Park

The match will be played at the Pride Park on Monday, with kick-off scheduled for 10am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Derby County vs Peterborough United online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Derby County and Peterborough will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. The match highlights will be made available on the platform after the full-time whistle. If you are looking for live updates, GOAL's live match centre will have you covered.

Team news & squads

Derby County team news

Derby manager Paul Warne continues to deal with the absence of three key players due to injuries - Jake Rooney, Korey Smith, and Conor Washington.

Although Martyn Waghorn delivered a hat-trick in the previous encounter against Peterborough, he is unavailable for Monday's home match as he is nursing a calf injury that has sidelined him for the past five games.

Derby predicted XI: Wildsmith; Nyambe, Nelson, Cashin, Forsyth; Barkhuizen, Bird, Thompson, Hourihane, Mendez-Laing; Collins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott Loach, Joe Wildsmith, Josh Vickers Defenders: Kane Wilson, Craig Forsyth, Sonny Bradley, Eiran Cashin, Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder, Ryan Nyambe Midfielders: Conor Hourihane, Max Bird, Liam Thompson, Louie Sibley, Elliot Embleton, Tyrese Fornah, Darren Robinson, Joe Ward Forwards: Tom Barkhuizen, James Collins, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Tyreece John-Jules

Peterborough United team news

Peterborough might be compelled to make a change in goal following Nicholas Bilokapic's early departure in the first half against Barnsley.

Fynn Talley, who made his league debut as a replacement for Bilokapic, is now poised to earn a start in the upcoming fixture.

Peterborough predicted XI: Talley; Kioso, Knight, Edwards, Burrows; Kyprianou, Collins; Ajiboye, Randall, Mason-Clark; Clarke-Harris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Will Blackmore, Fynn Talley Defenders: Jadel Katongo, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Romoney Crichlow, Zak Sturge, Emmanuel Fernandez, Charlie O'Connell, Peter Kioso Midfielders: Harrison Burrows, Jeando Fuchs, Ryan De Havilland, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall, David Ajiboye, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins Forwards: Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ephron Mason-Clark, Ricky-Jade Jones, Malik Mothersille, Kabongo Tshimanga, Kai Corbett, Jacob Wakeling

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Peterborough United 2 - 4 Derby County League One March 2023 Peterborough United 2 - 0 Derby County League One August 2022 Derby County 2 - 1 Peterborough United League One February 2022 Derby County 1 - 0 Peterborough United Championship August 2021 Peterborough United 2 - 1 Derby County Championship

