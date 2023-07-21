Decision time?! Tottenham send out strong message to Harry Kane amid Bayern interest

Tottenham Hotspur have made it clear they want Harry Kane to take a decision on his future amid persistent Bayern Munich interest.

Kane unwilling to sign an extension

Interested in Bayern move

Postecoglou wants situation resolved

WHAT HAPPENED? The England skipper is into the final year of his current deal at Spurs and has insisted that he has “no intention” of signing an extension despite being offered an increase that would push his wage well above the £300,000-a-week mark when base salary and bonuses are taken into account. Understandably, Tottenham are not willing to let their prized asset go for free next year and remain firm on their £100m ($129m) valuation of the player.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted that he is "not relaxed" with the situation and wants the transfer saga to be resolved at the earliest.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s fair to say I’m not relaxed about it. I know that every time I am talking to [the press], or whenever Harry is going to talk, that’s the first question you are going to get. So, you’ve got to deal with it. I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser-focused as we want to be, you end up repeating yourself along the way," he told reporters.

“But the flip side of that is I don’t want to put a deadline on it, because that adds even more pressure. You want these things to happen for the right reasons. The reality of it is he’s still a contracted player at our football club, so that’s the way I see him. “It’s not like his contract is ending on the 12th [of August] and he’s got to make a decision, he’s got another year. So from that part, I am not relaxed but I am not putting pressure on him or anyone else at the football club, saying: ‘Well, we need to do this’. But I don’t think, deep down, any of us want it to go on for too long," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs have already turned down two offers from Bayern Munich with the latest reported to be around £68.5 million ($88m). However, it is believed that they are already preparing for life without Kane and are exploring potential alternatives with Fiorentina's Arthur Cabral topping their priority list.

WHAT NEXT? Kane is currently with the Tottenham squad preparing for the new season and will be in action against Leicester City on Sunday at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.