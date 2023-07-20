No deal! Harry Kane has 'no intention' of signing mammoth new contract at Tottenham as he waits on third transfer bid from Bayern Munich

Harry Kane reportedly has, with transfer talk raging, “no intention” of signing the mammoth contract that has been put to him by Tottenham.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England captain is into the final year of his current deal at Spurs, and they are understandably wary of seeing him walk away for nothing in 2024. The north London outfit had been hoping to see the prolific 29-year-old – who is now the all-time leading scorer for his club and country – agree to fresh terms by now.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Times, however, claims that Kane will continue to knock back all proposals from Tottenham. It is suggested that their latest offer would push the striker’s wage well above the £300,000-a-week mark when base salary and bonuses are taken into account.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane has no plans to put pen to paper at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with one of the most fearsome frontmen that the Premier League has ever seen waiting on German giants Bayern Munich to table a third bid for his services. The Bundesliga champions have seen offers of up to £68.5 million ($88m) knocked back, with Spurs holding out for closer to £100m ($129m).

WHAT NEXT? Spurs have the option of playing Son Heung-min or Richarlison down the middle if Kane were to leave, while they would have the funds available to sign a new No.9 if a sale were to be sanctioned, and there remains the possibility of them retaining the services of their most prized asset and allowing him to go on a free next summer as he remains their best chance of claiming a top-four finish in 2023-24.