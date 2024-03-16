DC United vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between DC United and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DC United will take on Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Audi Field on Saturday. Lionel Messi and co. are atop the Eastern Conference standings but have played one more game than all the other teams. DC United are only two points behind the leaders and will be hoping to accumulate a winning run at the start of the campaign.

Inter Miami registered a 5-3 win on aggregate against Nashville in the quarter-final of the Concacaf Champions Cup and will be high on confidence heading into this fixture. DC United, on the other hand, began their new season with a win over New England but have since been held to back-to back draws.

DC United vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm ET Venue: Audi Field

The match will be played at the Audi Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch DC United vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game, whereas live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

The Black and Red will be without their top scorer, Christian Benteke, due to a thigh injury. Mohanad Jeahze also sidelined for the same reason, and Russell Canouse nursing an ankle sprain.

Goalie Tyler Miller continues to be unavailable because of shoulder discomfort, and Steve Birnbaum's participation on Saturday is doubtful owing to a knee issue.

DC United predicted XI: Bono; Herrera, Bartlett, McVey, Santos; Klich, Peltola, Fletcher; Murrell, Dajome, Pirani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Zamudio, Crockford Defenders: McVey, Bartlett, Akinmboni, Sargis, Tubbs, Herrera, Antley Midfielders: Peltola, Garay, Klich, Dobbelaere, Pirani, Ku-DiPietro Forwards: Murrell, Stroud, Dajome, Fletcher, Santos, Hopkins

Inter Miami CF team news

The big news from the Herons camp is that Lionel Messi is likely to miss this game due to an injury.

Robbie Robinson is currently undergoing medical assessment, and Benjamin Cremaschi is sidelined with a sports hernia.

Additionally, Miami may be missing Franco Negri, Ian Fray, and Facundo Farias for the game, as all three are dealing with knee injuries.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Callender; Freire, Kryvtsov, Allen; Ruiz, Busquets, Redondo, Alba; Campana, Suarez, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Alba, Yedlin, Avilés, Kryvtsov, Allen, Freire, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Redondo, Taylor, Gómez, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland Forwards: Suánegrez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/07/23 D.C. United 2 - 2 Inter Miami MLS 04/06/23 Inter Miami 1 - 2 D.C. United MLS 19/09/22 D.C. United 2 - 3 Inter Miami MLS 15/05/22 Inter Miami 2 - 2 D.C. United MLS 30/01/22 Inter Miami 0 - 1 D.C. United Friendly

