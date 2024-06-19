This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
GOAL

DC United vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Major League SoccerDC United vs Atlanta UnitedDC UnitedAtlanta United

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between DC United and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DC United will take on Atlanta United in the MLS at the Audi Field on Wednesday.

DC United are on a winless run of six games and will be desperate to break that curse with a win at home in this mid-week fixture. Atlanta have fared slightly better, with two wins in their last five games. The hosts and the visitors both need points to climb up from 10th and 13th place in the standings respectively.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

DC United vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date:June 19, 2024
Kick-off time:7.30 pm ET
Venue:Audi Field

The match will be played at the Audi Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch DC United vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

Christopher McVey suffered a knee injury and is unlikely to play again until early August.

Jackson Hopkins, who has been a consistent presence in the Black and Red midfield in 2024, is currently out due to a back problem.

DC United predicted XI: Bono; Tubbs, Bartlett, Akinmboni; Sanots, Klich, Peltola, Dajome, Stroud; Fletcher, Benteke.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bono, Zamudio, Crockford
Defenders:Bartlett, Akinmboni, Sargis, Tubbs, Herrera
Midfielders:Peltola, Garay, Klich, Dobbelaere, Pirani
Forwards:Murrell, Stroud, Dajome, Fletcher, Santos

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta are missing two crucial players on international duty this month: Lobzhanidze and Bartosz Slisz are at Euro 2024 representing Georgia and Poland respectively.

Stian Gregersen is dealing with a hamstring strain and academy graduate Tyler Wolff is sidelined with a knee issue.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Cobb, Williams, Wiley; Muyumba, McCarty; Silva, Almada, Brennan; Rios.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cohen, Westberg, Guzan
Defenders:Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Wiley
Midfielders:Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune
Forwards:Giakoumakis, Silva, Rios, Thiare

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
12/05/24Atlanta United 2 - 3 D.C. UnitedMLS
21/09/23D.C. United 1 - 1 Atlanta UnitedMLS
11/06/23Atlanta United 3 - 1 D.C. UnitedMLS
29/08/22Atlanta United 3 - 2 D.C. UnitedMLS
03/04/22D.C. United 0 - 1 Atlanta UnitedMLS

