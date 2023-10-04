FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Colorado Rapids have nothing to lose when they take on FC Dallas in a MLS match at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday.
The hosts will be looking to climb from being ninth-placed in the Western Conference, for which Nico Estevez's men ought to snap a three-game winless run - their last game a 0-0 draw at Houston Dynamo - in order to return to winning ways.
Rapids parted ways with head coach Robin Fraser after an underwhelming 2023 campaign, while Chris Little can only help the Pids sign out with dignity as he hunts for his third win as interim at the club after Saturday's 1-0 win against Austin.
Dallas vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time & stadium
Date:
|October 4, 2023
Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm ET
Venue:
|Q2 Stadium
The MLS match between FC Dallas and Colorado Rapids will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Dallas, Texas, USA.
It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on October 4 in the United States (US).
How to watch Dallas vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
Dallas team news
Apart from the injured duo of Geovane Jesus and Sebastian Lletget, Tarik Scott is a long-term absentee at the club.
Having started on the bench in the draw at Houston, Jader Obrian is likely to return to the XI on Wednesday, while Jesus Ferreira looks to add to his tally of 12 goals in 24 MLS games this term.
Dallas possible XI: Paes; Twumasi, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Quignon, Illaramendi, Arriola, Velasco, Obrian; Ferreira.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Paes, Maurer, Carrera, Webber
|Defenders:
|Martinez, Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Farfan, Junqua, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley, Ibeagha
|Midfielders:
|Quignon, Illarramendi, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng, Fraser
|Forwards:
|Ferreira, Jimenez, Ansah, Arriola, Endeley, Kamungo, Obrian, Sealy, Velasco
Colorado Rapids team news
Alex Gersbach, Aboubacar Keita, William Yarbrough and Jack Price have not travelled to Dallas on account of knocks, while Sidnei Tavares is a doubt after missing the side's last three matches due to illness.
No surprises if Little opts for an unchanged lineup from the win against Austin.
Colorado Rapids possible XI: Ilic; Anderson, Bombito, Maxso, Gutman; Ronan, Bassett; Nicholson, Rubio, Harris; Navarro.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ilic, Rodriguez
|Defenders:
|Maxso, Abubakar, Wilson, Edwards, Bombito, Gutman, Markanich, Rosenberry, Anderson, Beitashour
|Midfielders:
|Leyva, Priso-Mbongue, Amadou, Ronan, Tavares, Larraz, Diaz, Nicholson, Bassett, Max, Barrios, Galvan, Vargas
|Forwards:
|Navarro, Rubio, Cabral, Yapi, Lewis, Harris
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jul 8, 2023
|Colorado Rapids 2-1 Dallas
|MLS
|Oct 1, 2022
|Colorado Rapids 1-0 Dallas
|MLS
|Apr 9, 2022
|Dallas 3-1 Colorado Rapids
|MLS
|Jul 21, 2021
|Colorado Rapids 2-0 Dallas
|MLS
|Apr 17, 2021
|Dallas 0-0 Colorado Rapids
|MLS