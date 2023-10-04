FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Dallas and Colorado, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colorado Rapids have nothing to lose when they take on FC Dallas in a MLS match at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts will be looking to climb from being ninth-placed in the Western Conference, for which Nico Estevez's men ought to snap a three-game winless run - their last game a 0-0 draw at Houston Dynamo - in order to return to winning ways.

Rapids parted ways with head coach Robin Fraser after an underwhelming 2023 campaign, while Chris Little can only help the Pids sign out with dignity as he hunts for his third win as interim at the club after Saturday's 1-0 win against Austin.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dallas vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: Q2 Stadium

The MLS match between FC Dallas and Colorado Rapids will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Dallas, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on October 4 in the United States (US).

How to watch Dallas vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Dallas team news

Apart from the injured duo of Geovane Jesus and Sebastian Lletget, Tarik Scott is a long-term absentee at the club.

Having started on the bench in the draw at Houston, Jader Obrian is likely to return to the XI on Wednesday, while Jesus Ferreira looks to add to his tally of 12 goals in 24 MLS games this term.

Dallas possible XI: Paes; Twumasi, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Quignon, Illaramendi, Arriola, Velasco, Obrian; Ferreira.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer, Carrera, Webber Defenders: Martinez, Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Farfan, Junqua, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley, Ibeagha Midfielders: Quignon, Illarramendi, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng, Fraser Forwards: Ferreira, Jimenez, Ansah, Arriola, Endeley, Kamungo, Obrian, Sealy, Velasco

Colorado Rapids team news

Alex Gersbach, Aboubacar Keita, William Yarbrough and Jack Price have not travelled to Dallas on account of knocks, while Sidnei Tavares is a doubt after missing the side's last three matches due to illness.

No surprises if Little opts for an unchanged lineup from the win against Austin.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Ilic; Anderson, Bombito, Maxso, Gutman; Ronan, Bassett; Nicholson, Rubio, Harris; Navarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders: Maxso, Abubakar, Wilson, Edwards, Bombito, Gutman, Markanich, Rosenberry, Anderson, Beitashour Midfielders: Leyva, Priso-Mbongue, Amadou, Ronan, Tavares, Larraz, Diaz, Nicholson, Bassett, Max, Barrios, Galvan, Vargas Forwards: Navarro, Rubio, Cabral, Yapi, Lewis, Harris

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jul 8, 2023 Colorado Rapids 2-1 Dallas MLS Oct 1, 2022 Colorado Rapids 1-0 Dallas MLS Apr 9, 2022 Dallas 3-1 Colorado Rapids MLS Jul 21, 2021 Colorado Rapids 2-0 Dallas MLS Apr 17, 2021 Dallas 0-0 Colorado Rapids MLS

