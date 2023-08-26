FC Dallas vs Austin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Dallas and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Dallas will return to MLS action when they play host to Austin at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

Nico Estevez's side reached the round of 16 at the 2023 Leagues Cup, where they were ousted by Inter Miami 3-5 on penalties following a eight-goal draw.

Whereas Austin resumed their league campaign last weekend, losing 6-3 at St. Louis City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dallas vs Austin kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30pm ET Venue: Toyota Stadium

The MLS match between FC Dallas and Austin will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30pm ET on August 26 in the United States (US).

How to watch Dallas vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Dallas team news

Tarik Scott remains sidelines with an ACL injury, as ex-Real Madrid man Asier Illarramendi eyes his club debut in midfield, while Liam Fraser can feature off the bench.

With 10 MLS goals in 18 games this season, Jesus Ferreira is expected to lead the line of attack alongside Bernard Kamungo and Jade Obrian.

Dallas possible XI: Paes; Jesus, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Lletget, Illaramendi, Quignon; Kamungo, Ferreira, Obrian

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer, Carrera, Webber Defenders: Martinez, Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Farfan, Junqua, Norris, Jesus, Twumasi, Endeley, Ibeagha Midfielders: Cerrillo, Quignon, Lletget, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng, Fraser, Illarramendi Forwards: Ferreira, Jimenez, Ansah, Arriola, Endeley, Kamungo, Obrian, Sealy, Velasco

Austin team news

Leo Vaisanen and Zan Kolmanic are out with knee injuries, while Maximiliano Urruti is a doubt after a knock in the St. Louis City loss.

Austin boss Josh Wolff may bring Nick Lima into the XI for Saturday's tie after the right-back was involved off the bench the last time out.

Austin possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Cascante, Hedges, Gallagher; Wolff, Pereira; Finlay, Driussi, Rodriguez; Zardes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Bersano, Las Defenders: Cascante, Hedges, Radovanovic, Keller, Tarek, Craig, Lundqvist, Asensio, Lima, Gallagher, Jimenez Midfielders: Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Wolff, Djeffal, Driussi, Noel, M. Rodriguez, Diussi, D. Rodriguez, Fagundez, Fodrey, Rigoni, Redes, Finlay Forwards: Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez, Toure

Head-to-Head Record

Other than a couple of draws in the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions, Austin and Dallas have won alternate league encounters in their recent meetings.

Date Match Competition Jun 21, 2023 Austin 3-0 Dallas MLS May 13, 2023 Austin 0-1 Dallas MLS Oct 23, 2022 Austin 2-1 Dallas MLS Jul 16, 2022 Dallas 1-1 Austin MLS Jun 25, 2022 Austin 2-2 Dallas MLS

