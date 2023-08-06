FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Lionel Messi in action

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Dallas and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami are set to take on FC Dallas in a Leagues Cup round of 16 tie at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday night.

Messi announced his arrival with five goals and an assist in three games as the Herons have qualified for the last-16 at the tournament with an all-win record. Inter's last result was a 3-1 win over Orlando City where the Argentine superstar dazzled with a brace.

Whereas having beaten Mazatlan 2-1 in the Leagues Cup round of 32 stage, Dallas will be looking to make their home advantage count.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dallas vs Inter Miami kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm EDT Venue: Toyota Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between FC Dallas and Inter Miami is scheduled for August 7, 2023, at the Toyota Stadium in Dallas, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 8 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Dallas vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to stream online live through Apple TV.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Dallas team news

Tarik Scott suffered a cruciate ligament rupture earlier this year and remains as the attacker remains as the club's only long-term injury victim for now.

However, Jesus Ferreira emerges as an adept replacement after giving a good account of himself at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Dallas possible XI: Paes; Jesus, Tafari, Martinez, Junqua; Lletget, Quignon, Velasco; Kamungo, Ferreira, Obrian.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer, Carrera, Webber Defenders: Martinez, Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Jesus, Twumasi, Smith, Endeley Midfielders: Cerrillo, Quignon, Lletget, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng, Velasco, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Obrian, Kamungo Forwards: Ferreira, Jimenez, Mulato

Inter Miami team news

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has found the right mix with Messi hogging all the limelight.

With Sergio Busquets put in charge of midfield, a Barcelona reunion from the first whistle with Jordi Alba is on the cards after the left-back made his club debut as a substitute against Orlando.

The Argentine World Cup winner will be joined by Robert Taylor and Josef Martinez in attack.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Alba; Arroyo, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Martinez, Taylor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Miller, Kryvtsov, McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Fray, Hall, Alba, Negri, Allen, Yedlin, Neville, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Gregore, Arroyo, Ulloa, Ruiz, Gomez, Duke, Mota, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Pizarro, Taylor, Lassiter, Robinson, Azcona, Messi, LaCava Forwards: Martinez, Campana, Stefanelli, Jean, Borgelin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 8, 2023 Inter Miami 0-1 Dallas MLS Jul 4, 2022 Dallas 1-1 Inter Miami MLS Oct 28, 2022 Dallas 2-1 Inter Miami MLS Feb 22, 2020 Inter Miami 0-2 Dallas Club Friendlies

Useful links