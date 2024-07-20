Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Dag and Red and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham will take on Dag and Red in a pre-season friendly at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham were held by Ferencvaros in their first pre-season friendly earlier this week and will be hoping to rotate the squad and get much-needed minutes ahead of the new season. For National League side Dag and Red, this is their first pre-season fixture - their 2024/25 league season starts on August 10, a week earlier than the Premier League club.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dag and Red vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am EST Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium

The match will be played at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Dag and Red vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

Fans in the US can watch the friendly between West Ham and Dag and Red on West Ham TV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dag and Red team news

Dagenham & Redbridge saw new signings Harrison Day, Paul Kalambayi, Trent Rendall, Christian N'Guessan, and Oscar Rutherford feature in their draw against Dulwich Hamlet last time out and are likely to feature again against the Hammers.

Dag and Red predicted XI: Justham, Rendall, Phipps, Kalambayi, Rutherford, Hessenthaler, N'Guessan, Rees, Hill, Remy, Day

Position Players Goalkeepers: Justham, Strizovic Defenders: Eastman, Kalambayi, Ling, Phipps, Rendall, Rutherford Midfielders: Hessenthaler, Hill, Lawless, Pereira, Rees, Remy, Vincent Forwards: Grego-Cox, Stephenson, Umerah

West Ham team news

West Ham boss Julian Lopetegui handed debuts to summer acquisitions Luis Guilherme, Maximilian Kilman, and Wes Foderingham in their pre-season opener, and all three are expected to play some part again on Saturday.

Edson Alvarez remains sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained while on duty with Mexico at the 2024 Copa America, while Flynn Downes has completed a permanent transfer to Southampton.

West Ham predicted XI: Foderingham; Marshall, Zouma, Kilman, Emerson; Earthy, Potts, Ward-Prowse; Guilherme, Kudus, Cornet

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fabiański, Areola, Foderingham Defenders: Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Palmieri, Kilman Midfielders: Ward-Prowse, Paquetá, Bowen, Souček, Guilherme, Irving Forwards: Antonio, Kudus, Cornet, Ings

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/07/23 Dagenham & Redbridge 2 - 2 West Ham United Friendly 27/07/11 Dagenham & Redbridge 0 - 1 West Ham United Friendly

