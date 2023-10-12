Cyprus vs Norway: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifier between Cyprus and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norway will be aiming to move up to the second spot in Euro 2024 Qualifiers' Group A when they take on Cyprus on Thursday at the AEK Arena.

Norway are currently third in Group A with seven points from five matches. They have won their last two qualifiers, against Cyprus and Georgia.

Cyprus are not expected to pose any real threat to Norway. The hosts have lost all their group games so far and will need a miracle to take points off Norway in their sixth attempt in the group.

Cyprus vs Norway kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: AEK Arena

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on October 12 in the United States (US).

How to watch Cyprus vs Norway online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown on fuboTV in the United States. For those unable to watch the game, can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cyprus team news

Hector Kyprianou has earned his maiden senior call-up to the Cyprus squad this month, and the 22-year-old will be vying for a spot in the centre of midfield.

Pieros Sotiriou is on the verge of achieving his 60th international cap, and if the striker manages to score on Thursday, he could rise to third place on the nation's all-time scoring charts with a total of 13 goals.

Cyprus possible XI: Mall; Antoniou, Gogic, Laifis, Ioannou, Correia; Charalampous, Kousoulos, Kastanos, Kyriakou; Sotiriou.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panagi, Demetriou, Mall Defenders: Laifis, N. Ioannou, Antoniades, Antoniou, Karo, Andreou, Panayiotou, Roberge, Correia Midfielders: Kyriakou, Kastanos, Kousoulos, Gogic, Charalampous, M. Ioannou, Kyprianou Forwards: Christofi, Sotiriou, Pittas, Loizou, Tzionis,, Kakoullis, Elia

Norway team news

Erling Haaland scored his fourth goal of the qualifiers in his team's last Group A fixture. He will be one of the first names on the team sheet once again this time around. Manchester City striker has an impressive record with 25 goals in 26 international appearances for Norway.

Head coach Stale Solbakken is likely to announce a lineup resembling the one that secured a victory over Georgia just last month. Alexander Sorloth may be striving to achieve his 50th international cap, although he might find himself among the substitutes.

Norway possible XI: Nyland; Ajer, Strandberg, Ostigard, Meling; Odegaard, Berg, Aursnes; Larsen, Haaland, Nusa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nyland, Dyngeland, Selvik Defenders: Pederson, Ajer, Strandberg, Meling, Ryerson, Ostigard, Bjorkan, Daland Midfielders: Berg, Aursnes, Berge, Odegaard, M. Solbakken, Vetlesen, O. Solbakken, Nusa, Sahraoui, Breivik Forwards: Haaland, Finne, Larsen, Sorloth

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2023 Norway 3 - 1 Cyprus Euro qualifier November 2018 Cyprus 0 - 2 Norway Nations League September 2018 Norway 2 - 0 Cyprus Nations League September 2013 Norway 2 - 0 Cyprus World Cup qualifier October 2012 Cyprus 1 - 3 Norway World Cup qualifier

