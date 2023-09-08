Cyprus vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifier between Cyprus and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland will be aiming to maintain their perfect record in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers when they face Cyprus on Friday.

Having failed to make it to the 2022 World Cup finals, Steve Clarke's men are currently atop Group A of the European Championship qualifiers with 12 points off their wins over Cyprus, Spain, Norway and Georgia.

On the other hand, other than the Nations League, Cyprus are far from booking their first-ever appearance at a major tournament. Temur Ketsbaia's side will be looking to register their first win in the ongoing qualifiers, with their last outing ending with a 3-1 loss to Norway.

Cyprus vs Scotland kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: AEK ARENA

The UEFA European Championship Qualification match between Cyprus and Scotland will be played at the AEK ARENA in Larnaca, Cyprus.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on September 8 in the United States (US).

How to watch Cyprus vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

The game is broadcast live on TV on fuboTV and ViX+ in the US. For those unable to watch the game, can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cyprus team news

Cyprus' top active goalscorer, Pieros Sotiriou will start at the tip of the attack.

Goalkeeper Joel Mall is in line for this third international cap, with Minas Antoniou and Anderson Correia operating as the full-backs.

Charalambos Charalambous and Grigoris Kastanos should continue in the middle.

Cyprus possible XI: Mall; Antoniou, Gogic, Laifis, Ioannou, Correia; Charalampous, Kousoulos, Kastanos, Kyriakou; Sotiriou.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panagi, Demetriou, Mall Defenders: Laifis, N. Ioannou, Antoniades, Antoniou, Karo, Andreou, Panayiotou, Roberge, Correia Midfielders: Kyriakou, Kastanos, Kousoulos, Gogic, Charalampous, M. Ioannou Forwards: Christofi, Sotiriou, Pittas, Loizou, Tzionis,, Kakoullis, Elia

Scotland team news

It would be hard to think of a Scottish XI without the likes of Kieran Tierney, Andrew Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn, with the latter likely to be pitted alongside Lyndon Dykes up front.

With Ryan Porteous and Jack Hendry paired at center-back, Billy Gilmour and Callum McGregor would start alongside McTominay in midfield.

Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Hickey, Porteous, Hendry, Tierney, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor; McGinn, Dykes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Clark, McCrorie Defenders: Robertson, Tierney, McKenna, Hendry, Patterson, Hickey, Souttar, Porteous Midfielders: McGinn, McGregor, Armstrong, McTominay, McLean, Gilmour, Jack, Ferguson Forwards: Christie, Dykes, Adams, Nisbet, Shankland

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 25, 2023 Scotland 3-0 Cyprus Euro Qualifiers Nov 16, 2019 Cyprus 1-2 Scotland Euro Qualifiers Jun 8, 2019 Scotland 2-1 Cyprus Euro Qualifiers Nov 11, 2011 Cyprus 1-2 Scotland International Friendly Apr 26, 1989 Scotland 2-1 Cyprus UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

