Crystal Palace vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Selhurst Park
How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Thursday. Brighton are ninth in the league standings whereas Palace are 15th, going into the 18th matchday of the season.

Brighton have suffered only three defeats in their last 15 matches but those have come against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal. Palace, on the other hand, are struggling and are winless in their last six matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton kick-off time

Date:December 21, 2023
Kick-off time:3 pm EDT
Venue:Selhurst Park

The match will be played at Selhurst Park on Thursday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
USAWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, USA and Sling TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the official YouTube channels of the clubs. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Palace had a challenging first half against Manchester City that necessitated a defensive reshuffle due to Joel Ward's hamstring injury in the 34th minute.

The Palace medical room is currently filled with Cheick Doucoure (Achilles), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Rob Holding (ankle), Sam Johnstone (calf), Odsonne Edouard (knee), and Jefferson Lerma (thigh). On a positive note, Jordan Ayew is set to return after serving a one-game suspension.

Palace predicted XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Riedewald, Richards; Olise, Eze, Ayew; Mateta.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Henderson, Whitworth, Matthews
Defenders:Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Clyne
Midfielders:Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp,Olise, Ebiowei
Forwards:Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Franca

Brighton team news

Brighton faced a right-back injury woe during their defeat to Arsenal, with Joel Veltman being forced off the pitch after just 27 minutes due to knee pain.

Brighton's injury concerns extend to Julio Enciso and Solly March, who are sidelined with knocks. Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, and Ansu Fati are recovering from thigh issues, while there is uncertainty about the return of Adam Webster who has been out with a knock.

Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Hinshelwood, Dunk, Van Hecke, Igor; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Verbruggen, Steele, McGill
Defenders:Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke
Midfielders:Baleba, Gilmour, Dahoud, Moder, Gross, Milner, Buonanotte, Lallana, Mitoma
Forwards:Pedro, Ferguson, Adingra

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
March 2023Brighton 1 - 0 Crystal PalacePremier League
February 2023Crystal Palace 1 - 1 BrightonPremier League
January 2022Brighton 1 - 1 Crystal PalacePremier League
September 2021Crystal Palace 1 - 1 BrightonPremier League
February 2021Brighton 1 - 2 Crystal PalacePremier League

