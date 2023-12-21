Crystal Palace vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Brighton will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Thursday. Brighton are ninth in the league standings whereas Palace are 15th, going into the 18th matchday of the season.
Brighton have suffered only three defeats in their last 15 matches but those have come against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal. Palace, on the other hand, are struggling and are winless in their last six matches.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton kick-off time
|Date:
|December 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Selhurst Park
The match will be played at Selhurst Park on Thursday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, USA and Sling TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the official YouTube channels of the clubs.
Team news & squads
Crystal Palace team news
Palace had a challenging first half against Manchester City that necessitated a defensive reshuffle due to Joel Ward's hamstring injury in the 34th minute.
The Palace medical room is currently filled with Cheick Doucoure (Achilles), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Rob Holding (ankle), Sam Johnstone (calf), Odsonne Edouard (knee), and Jefferson Lerma (thigh). On a positive note, Jordan Ayew is set to return after serving a one-game suspension.
Palace predicted XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Riedewald, Richards; Olise, Eze, Ayew; Mateta.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Henderson, Whitworth, Matthews
|Defenders:
|Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Clyne
|Midfielders:
|Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp,Olise, Ebiowei
|Forwards:
|Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Franca
Brighton team news
Brighton faced a right-back injury woe during their defeat to Arsenal, with Joel Veltman being forced off the pitch after just 27 minutes due to knee pain.
Brighton's injury concerns extend to Julio Enciso and Solly March, who are sidelined with knocks. Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, and Ansu Fati are recovering from thigh issues, while there is uncertainty about the return of Adam Webster who has been out with a knock.
Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Hinshelwood, Dunk, Van Hecke, Igor; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Verbruggen, Steele, McGill
|Defenders:
|Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke
|Midfielders:
|Baleba, Gilmour, Dahoud, Moder, Gross, Milner, Buonanotte, Lallana, Mitoma
|Forwards:
|Pedro, Ferguson, Adingra
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 2023
|Brighton 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|February 2023
|Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brighton
|Premier League
|January 2022
|Brighton 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|September 2021
|Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brighton
|Premier League
|February 2021
|Brighton 1 - 2 Crystal Palace
|Premier League