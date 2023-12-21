Crystal Palace vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Thursday. Brighton are ninth in the league standings whereas Palace are 15th, going into the 18th matchday of the season.

Brighton have suffered only three defeats in their last 15 matches but those have come against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal. Palace, on the other hand, are struggling and are winless in their last six matches.



Crystal Palace vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: December 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Selhurst Park

The match will be played at Selhurst Park on Thursday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, USA and Sling TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the official YouTube channels of the clubs. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Palace had a challenging first half against Manchester City that necessitated a defensive reshuffle due to Joel Ward's hamstring injury in the 34th minute.

The Palace medical room is currently filled with Cheick Doucoure (Achilles), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Rob Holding (ankle), Sam Johnstone (calf), Odsonne Edouard (knee), and Jefferson Lerma (thigh). On a positive note, Jordan Ayew is set to return after serving a one-game suspension.

Palace predicted XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Riedewald, Richards; Olise, Eze, Ayew; Mateta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Clyne Midfielders: Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp,Olise, Ebiowei Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Franca

Brighton team news

Brighton faced a right-back injury woe during their defeat to Arsenal, with Joel Veltman being forced off the pitch after just 27 minutes due to knee pain.

Brighton's injury concerns extend to Julio Enciso and Solly March, who are sidelined with knocks. Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, and Ansu Fati are recovering from thigh issues, while there is uncertainty about the return of Adam Webster who has been out with a knock.

Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Hinshelwood, Dunk, Van Hecke, Igor; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Dahoud, Moder, Gross, Milner, Buonanotte, Lallana, Mitoma Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Adingra

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Brighton 1 - 0 Crystal Palace Premier League February 2023 Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brighton Premier League January 2022 Brighton 1 - 1 Crystal Palace Premier League September 2021 Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brighton Premier League February 2021 Brighton 1 - 2 Crystal Palace Premier League

