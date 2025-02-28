How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Millwall FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace will face Millwall in an FA Cup fifth-round match at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The Eagles defeated Doncaster Rovers 2-0 in the previous round, while Millwall made it this far after knocking out fellow Championship side Leeds United by the same scoreline.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Millwall will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Crystal Palace vs Millwall kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Selhurst Park

The FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Millwall will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 4:15 am PT / 7:15 am ET on Saturday, March 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Crystal Palace team news

Captain Marc Guehi will need a once-over due to a knock to his knee in the midweek 4-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa, but Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure and Joel Ward are sure to miss out through their respective injuries.

Nathaniel Clyne will stand by to replace Guehi at the back in case required, while Romain Esse could face his old club as an option for Ismaila Sarr, Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah in the final third.

Millwall team news

The visitors will not be able to field the cup-tied trio of Aaron Connolly, Tristan Crama and Benicio Baker-Boaitey.

On the injury front, Dan McNamara remains ruled out with a knee injury, while Joe Bryan, Ra'ees Bangura-Williams and Ryan Leonard are doubtful to feature at Selhurst Park.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

