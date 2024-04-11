Cruzeiro vs Alianza: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Cruzeiro and Alianza, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruzeiro will take on Alianza in the second group game of the Copa Sudamericana at the Mineirão Stadium on Thursday. Cruzeiro were held to a draw in their Group B opener were Alianza will be looking to bounce back from their defeat in the first game.

Cruzeiro will be desperate for a win as they are winless in their last three matches. Alianza's form is even worse, as they are without a win in six games and have lost four fixtures during this period.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruzeiro vs Alianza kick-off time

Date: April 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Mineirão Stadium

The match will be played at the Mineirão Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Alianza FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Cruzeiro team news

The big news from the Cruzeiro camp is Gabriel Veron's inclusion. After fully recuperating from a foot injury, he is poised to make his debut in the celestial jersey for Cruzeiro, marking a significant boost for the team in the clash.

Cruzeiro predicted XI: Cabral, William, Ivaldo, Marcelo, Marlon, Romero, Silva, Vital, Pereira, Gomes, Dinenno.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cabral, Aragão, Anderson Defenders: Gasolina, Xavier, Ivaldo, Bruno, William, Neris, Villalba, Palacios, Pedrão, Marcelo Midfielders: Vital, Silva, Pereira, Vitinho, Machado, Romero, Japa, Robert Forwards: Silva, Dinenno, Gomes, Elias, Barreal, Veron, Bilú, João Pedro

Alianza FC team news

Alianza have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their group game against Cruzeiro.

The biggest concern for the Colombian side would be their lack of firepower in the final third. The team will be hoping to end a run of four consecutive games without having scored a single goal.

Alianza predicted XI: Graziani, Navarro, Figueiroa, Franco, Saldanã, Manjarres, Meza, Batalla, Gil, Contreras, Rangel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mosquera, Mora, Grazziani Defenders: Navarro, Figueroa, Simarra, Franco, Orozco, Blanco, Saldaña, Ospina Midfielders: Castillo, Flórez, Cárdenas, Reyes, Manjarrés, Meza, Colpa, Gómez, Contreras, Torres Forwards: Rangel, Rentería, Parra, Morales, Blanco, Rueda, Muñoz, Gil, Batalla, Acosta, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Cruzeiro and Alianza.

