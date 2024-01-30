Cruz Azul vs Tijuana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will take on Tijuana in the Liga MX at the Azteca Stadium on Tuesday. Cruz Azul recently picked up their first win of the Clausura in the third league game of the new campaign whereas Tijuana are still searching for their first victory.

Tijuana kicked off their new campaign with a defeat at the hands of America and then followed that up with two back-to-back draws. They will be hoping to pick up their first win of the 2024 Clausura when they travel to face Cruz Azul.

Cruz Azul also did not manage to start well but picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Mazatlan in their most recent outing. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana kick-off time

Date: January 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Azteca Stadium

The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

The only player missing from the home team is the young defender Cristian Jimenez, who sustained an ankle injury in October.

Cruz Azul will rely on Angel Sepulveda to deliver in the goal-scoring department. With no fresh injury concerns, the team will be looking to field a relatively unchanged lineup for this fixture.

Cruz Azul predicted XI: Gudino; Escobar, Ditta, Guerrero; Huesces, Rodriguez, Castano, Lira, Rivero; Sepulveda, Antuna

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Tijuana team news

The visitors have a clean bill of health, with all players ready and available for selection.

Carlos Gonzalez has been in outstanding form, finding the back of the net nine times in the Apertura for Tijuana. He will be looking to repeat that in this campaign as well.

Tijuana predicted XI: Tijuana predicted XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Inzunza, Diaz, Mejia; Rivera, Madrigal; Blanco, Castaneda, Rodriguez; Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz Defenders: Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza Midfielders: Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda Forwards: Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/15/23 Tijuana 2 - 1 Cruz Azul Liga MX 09/01/23 Tijuana 1 - 1 Cruz Azul Liga MX 08/18/22 Cruz Azul 1 - 2 Tijuana Liga MX 09/01/22 Cruz Azul 2 - 0 Tijuana Liga MX 10/04/21 Tijuana 0 - 1 Cruz Azul Liga MX

