Cruz Azul vs Pumas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Liga MX
Estadio Azteca
Pumas celebración Apertura 2023Getty
How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Pumas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas will be aiming to break into the Liga MX top three when they take on Cruz Azul at the Aztec Stadium on Saturday.

The Gold-and-Blues responded to the America defeat with a handsome 4-0 win over Queretaro, while the Hares will be looking for their third straight win after beating Necaxa 3-1 the last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 7, 2023
Kick-off time:11:10 pm ET
Venue:Aztec Stadium

The Mexican Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM will be played at Aztec Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11:10 pm ET on October 7 in the United States (US).

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas online - TV channels & live streams

UnivisionWatch here
TUDNWatch here
FuboWatch here

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN, TUDNxtra, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Manager Joaquin Moreno has a fairly fit side to pick from, with only Carlos Salcedo a doubt for the game.

Hat-trick hero against Necaxa, Angel Sepulveda will be the man to look out for.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Gudino; Ditta, Guerrero, Escobar; Huescas, Rodriguez, Lira, Rivero; Antuna, Rotondi; Sepulveda.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jurado, Gudino
Defenders:Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz
Midfielders:Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas
Forwards:Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Pumas team news

Jose Caicedo is the only injury concern for Pumas boss Antonio Mohamed to deal with at the moment, with most of the line-up expected to be similar to the Queretaro win. Scorers from that game, Nathan Silva and Juan Dinenno, should be involved again.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Nathan, Magallan, Monroy; Salvio, Lopez, Rivas, Huerta; Dinenno, Fernandez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alcala, Gonzalez
Defenders:Nathan, Magallan, Ortiz, Galindo, Aldrete, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy
Midfielders:Rivas, Molina, Trigos, Lopez, Salvio, Tabo, Gutierrez
Forwards:Dinenno, Del Prete, Fernandez, Huerta

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Mar 11, 2023Cruz Azul 1-0 Pumas UNAMLiga MX
Dec 16, 2022Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz AzulCopa por Mexico
Sep 18, 2022Punam UNAM 1-2 Cruz AzulLiga MX
Apr 12, 2022Cruz Azul 0-0 Puman UNAMConcacaf Champions Cup
Apr 5, 2022Pumas UNAM 2-1 Cruz AzulConcacaf Champions Cup

Useful links

