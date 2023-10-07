Cruz Azul vs Pumas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Pumas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas will be aiming to break into the Liga MX top three when they take on Cruz Azul at the Aztec Stadium on Saturday.

The Gold-and-Blues responded to the America defeat with a handsome 4-0 win over Queretaro, while the Hares will be looking for their third straight win after beating Necaxa 3-1 the last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:10 pm ET Venue: Aztec Stadium

The Mexican Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM will be played at Aztec Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11:10 pm ET on October 7 in the United States (US).

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN, TUDNxtra, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Manager Joaquin Moreno has a fairly fit side to pick from, with only Carlos Salcedo a doubt for the game.

Hat-trick hero against Necaxa, Angel Sepulveda will be the man to look out for.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Gudino; Ditta, Guerrero, Escobar; Huescas, Rodriguez, Lira, Rivero; Antuna, Rotondi; Sepulveda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Pumas team news

Jose Caicedo is the only injury concern for Pumas boss Antonio Mohamed to deal with at the moment, with most of the line-up expected to be similar to the Queretaro win. Scorers from that game, Nathan Silva and Juan Dinenno, should be involved again.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Nathan, Magallan, Monroy; Salvio, Lopez, Rivas, Huerta; Dinenno, Fernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Nathan, Magallan, Ortiz, Galindo, Aldrete, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy Midfielders: Rivas, Molina, Trigos, Lopez, Salvio, Tabo, Gutierrez Forwards: Dinenno, Del Prete, Fernandez, Huerta

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 11, 2023 Cruz Azul 1-0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX Dec 16, 2022 Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul Copa por Mexico Sep 18, 2022 Punam UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apr 12, 2022 Cruz Azul 0-0 Puman UNAM Concacaf Champions Cup Apr 5, 2022 Pumas UNAM 2-1 Cruz Azul Concacaf Champions Cup

