Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

Cruz Azul will take on Puebla in the Liga MX fixture at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday. While both teams are desperate for points, Cruz Azul are struggling in the 16th position and will be looking to make home advantage count.
Puebla have fared slightly better based on recent form and are currently ninth in the standings. They will be looking to make it three wins in a row with a win away from home.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Cruz Azul vs Puebla kick-off time
|Date:
|November 12, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7 pm ET
|Venue:
|Azteca Stadium
The game between Cruz Azul and Puebla will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on fubo and TUDN in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Cruz Azul team news
Cruz Azul may face uncertainty this weekend as Cristian Jimenez is nursing an ankle injury. Notably, there was a change in their regular starting lineup in their most recent outing, with Alexis Gutierrez stepping in for Carlos Rotondi and Rotondi is expected to continue in the lineup.
Cruz Azul predicted XI: Gudino; Rivero, Salcedo, Ditta, Escobar; Huescas, Castano, Rotondi; Antuna, Sepulveda, Morales.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jurado, Gudino
|Defenders:
|Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz
|Midfielders:
|Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas
|Forwards:
|Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda
Puebla team news
Puebla will miss the services of Facundo Waller due to a muscle injury on Sunday. Their recent lineups have remained consistent, but Gabriel Carabajal, who entered the field in the second half in place of Pablo Gonzalez, could get a chance in the game against Cruz Azul.
Puebla predicted XI: Rodriguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, Carabajal, De Buen, Alvarez; Barragan, Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Licona
|Defenders:
|Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García
|Midfielders:
|Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 18, 2023
|Puebla 1 - 3 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|July 24, 2022
|Cruz Azul 2 - 2 Puebla
|Liga MX
|March 6, 2022
|Cruz Azul 1 - 3 Puebla
|Liga MX
|September 25, 2021
|Puebla 1 - 1 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|January 17, 2021
|Cruz Azul 0 - 1 Puebla
|Liga MX