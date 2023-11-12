Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news

Cruz Azul will take on Puebla in the Liga MX fixture at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday. While both teams are desperate for points, Cruz Azul are struggling in the 16th position and will be looking to make home advantage count.

Puebla have fared slightly better based on recent form and are currently ninth in the standings. They will be looking to make it three wins in a row with a win away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla kick-off time

Date: November 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET Venue: Azteca Stadium

The game between Cruz Azul and Puebla will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fubo and TUDN in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul may face uncertainty this weekend as Cristian Jimenez is nursing an ankle injury. Notably, there was a change in their regular starting lineup in their most recent outing, with Alexis Gutierrez stepping in for Carlos Rotondi and Rotondi is expected to continue in the lineup.

Cruz Azul predicted XI: Gudino; Rivero, Salcedo, Ditta, Escobar; Huescas, Castano, Rotondi; Antuna, Sepulveda, Morales.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Puebla team news

Puebla will miss the services of Facundo Waller due to a muscle injury on Sunday. Their recent lineups have remained consistent, but Gabriel Carabajal, who entered the field in the second half in place of Pablo Gonzalez, could get a chance in the game against Cruz Azul.

Puebla predicted XI: Rodriguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, Carabajal, De Buen, Alvarez; Barragan, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Licona Defenders: Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García Midfielders: Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala Forwards: Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 18, 2023 Puebla 1 - 3 Cruz Azul Liga MX July 24, 2022 Cruz Azul 2 - 2 Puebla Liga MX March 6, 2022 Cruz Azul 1 - 3 Puebla Liga MX September 25, 2021 Puebla 1 - 1 Cruz Azul Liga MX January 17, 2021 Cruz Azul 0 - 1 Puebla Liga MX

Useful links