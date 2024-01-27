Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Mazatlan FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will take on Mazatlan in the Liga MX at the Aztec Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are winless in their first two games and will be looking to open their account in the ongoing Clausura campaign.

Cruz Azul began their campaign just like how they ended the last one - with a defeat. They were then held by Juarez to a goalless draw in their latest outing. Mazatlan, on the other hand, lost both their first two games, against Atletico San Luis and Toluca. The defeat against Toluca would have been extremely hard to swallow as they lost a 1-0 lead and ended up losing 4-1.

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan FC kick-off time

Date: January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: Aztec Stadium

The match will be played at the Aztec Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Following a challenging Apertura 2023 season, significant changes have been implemented in both management and the squad. Six players, notably Kevin Castano and Moises Vieira, have departed from the club.

On the flip side, four fresh additions have joined the squad, namely Camilo Candido, Gabriel Fernandez, Gonzalo Piovi, and Lorenzo Faravelli. Under the guidance of the new Cruz Azul coach, Martin Anselmi, these players are now actively contributing to the team.

Cruz Azul predicted XI: Mier, Rivero, Ditta, Piovi, Candido, Lira, Antuna, Rodriguez, Faravelli, Huescas, Fernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz, Piovi, Candido Midfielders: Lira, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas, Fsravelli Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Fernandez, Sepulveda

Mazatlan FC team news

Roberto Meraz is a long-term injury absentee for Mazatlan as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament rupture picked up in mid-July last year. He is joined in the medical room by attacking midfielder Nicolas Benedetti (ACL) and centre-back Lucas Merolla (knee), with the former also out for the season.

Mazatlan Predicted XI: Gonzalez; Colula, Almada, Olivas, Diaz; Barcenas, Esquivel, Intriago, Colman; Amarillo, Lastra

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Merolla, Olivas, Alamada, Alvarado, Venegas, Diaz, Colula, Padilla, Maduena Midfielders: Esquivel, Intriago, Flores, Benedetti Forwards: Moreno, Colman, Medina, Barcenas, Bello, Loba, Amarillo, Camacho, Lastra

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/16/23 Mazatlán 2 - 2 Cruz Azul Liga MX 03/04/23 Mazatlán 3 - 1 Cruz Azul Liga MX 09/12/22 Cruz Azul 2 - 0 Mazatlán Liga MX 04/09/22 Mazatlán 1 - 1 Cruz Azul Liga MX 07/27/21 Cruz Azul 0 - 2 Mazatlán Liga MX

